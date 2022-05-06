Former First Rounder Kevin Merrell Promoted to St. Paul

ST. PAUL, MN - In 2008 he played in the Little League World Series. Now Kevin Merrell is one step away from the Big Leagues. The Minnesota Twins announced that Merrell was being assigned to the Saints from Double-A Wichita.

The 26-year-old left-hand hitting Merrell was batting .262 with three home runs and eight RBI in 11 games. In 42 at bats he scored five runs, had a double, two stolen bases and slashed .262/.273/.500. Merrell hit safely in seven of 11 games, including six straight from April 16-24. He began that hitting streak with a three-hit game on April 16. He also collected an RBI in four straight from April 16-21.

Merrell was originally selected by the Oakland Athletics with the 33rd overall pick in 2017 out of University of South Florida. He hit .320 with two homers and nine RBI and slashed .320/.362/.424 in 31 games at Low-A Vermont in his first professional season of 2017.

In 2018, Merrell spent most of the season at Single-A Stockton hitting .267 with 24 RBI in 62 games. He collected 10 doubles and three triples. He played nine games for Vermont and four rehab games with the Arizona League Athletics recovering from an elbow injury.

Merrell began 2019 at Double-A Midland hitting .246 with two homers and 34 RBI in 82 games. He collected 13 doubles, four triples, and swiped 13 bases. On July 14 he was traded to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for right-handed pitcher Homer Bailey. He finished the season with the Rangers Double-A affiliate in Northwest Arkansas and hit .235 with 13 RBI and nine steals in 42 games. He set career highs that season for doubles (18), triples (8), and stolen bases (22).

Last season Merrell hit .200 with three homers and 12 RBI in 54 games between Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha.

Merrell played on the 2008 Citrus Park Little League Team that reached the Little League World Series and finished second in pool play, reaching the elimination round before losing to Louisiana in the quarterfinals.

The Twins made three other roster moves as Royce Lewis was recalled to the Major Leagues for the first time in his career. Lewis hit .310 with three home runs and 11 RBI in 24 games. He roped 11 doubles, one triple, stole eight bases in nine attempts and slashed .310/.430/.563.

Alex Kirilloff was activated from the injured list and infielder Daniel Robertson was placed on the injured list with a concussion, retroactive to May 4.

The Twins also optioned left-handed pitcher Jovani Moran to the Saints and recalled right-handed pitcher Cole Sands.

The Saints roster stands at 31 players, 20 pitchers and 11 positions.

