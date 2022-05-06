Martin to Make Triple-A Debut Friday

RHP Davis Martin, who was promoted to the Charlotte Knights from the Double-A Birmingham Barons on Thursday, May 5, will make his Triple-A debut with the Charlotte Knights on Friday, May 6. First pitch of the game from Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, GA against the Gwinnett Stripers is set for 7:05 p.m.

Martin, 25, began the season with the Barons and posted a 2-1 record with a 3.00 ERA in five starts. In his 24 innings pitched over those five starts, the Abilene, Texas native struck-out 33 batters -- good for the fourth-best mark in the Southern League this season. Martin was also among the Southern League leaders in wins (tied for fourth), innings pitched (tied for sixth) and ERA (ninth).

A product of Texas Tech University, Martin was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 14th round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft.

