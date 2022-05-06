I-Cubs Even Series with 6-2 Victory over Saints

ST. PAUL, MN - The Iowa Cubs (13-14) broke their two-game losing streak and evened the series with the St. Paul Saints (14-12) at two games apiece with a 6-2 victory on Friday night at CHS Field.

Iowa started the scoring early when Jared Young teed off in the top of the first, launching his team-leading seventh home run of the season with a man on to put the I-Cubs up 2-0. Not to be outdone, Robel Garcia led off the second inning with a home run of his own to increase the I-Cubs' lead to 3-0. They tacked on one more run off starter Jake Faria in the third via a bases-loaded walk before the Saints handed it over to the bullpen.

Meanwhile, Iowa starter Matt Dermody kept the Saints' bats in check through his first three innings. St. Paul finally plated a pair of runs in the third with a two-run home run by Caleb Hamilton, cutting the I-Cubs' lead in half, 4-2, but that was all Dermody would allow.

Once the bullpens took over, the I-Cubs fared better than the Saints. Iowa strung together two singles and a hit batter to lead off the fifth, then Garcia took his second bases-loaded walk of the game to add another run, giving the I-Cubs a 5-2 advantage. They scored their sixth and final run of the game in the eighth inning with an RBI single from P.J. Higgins.

On the other side, Brandon Hughes and Stephen Gonsalves combined for three scoreless innings for Iowa, allowing two hits and two walks between them but striking out seven of 13 batters they faced. Ben Leeper took over for the ninth and completed his third straight scoreless outing to lock it down for the I-Cubs, securing the win by a final score of 6-2.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Matt Dermody picked up the win tonight on his longest start of the season, which lasted five innings. He has allowed two runs on six hits in all three of his starts so far.

Nelson Maldonado extended his hitting streak to six games, which ties the team high this season, with his second three-hit game at the Triple-A level.

Jared Young recorded his first four-hit game of the season. He is the third I-Cub to accomplish the feat in 2022, joining Alfonso Rivas and P.J. Higgins.

Brandon Hughes threw two scoreless innings tonight. He has not allowed a run in six innings over three outings for Iowa this season.

Iowa and St. Paul will play game five of the six-game series tomorrow afternoon, with first pitch set for 2:07pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

