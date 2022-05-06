Indians and Bats Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that both the resumption of Thursday's suspended game and Friday night's originally scheduled contest against the Louisville Bats at Victory Field have been postponed due to inclement weather.

Thursday afternoon's affair was suspended in the middle of the ninth inning tied 5-5. That game will resume play at 5:05 PM ET on Saturday evening and will be followed by tomorrow's regularly scheduled game set to begin no earlier than 6:35 PM ET. The nightcap will be a nine-inning contest.

All fans with a ticket to Saturday's regularly scheduled game can also attend the suspended game. Gates will open at 4:45 PM ET prior to the 5:05 PM ET start.

Friday night's originally scheduled game will be made up as part of a doubleheader during Louisville's next trip to Victory Field on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Game 1 will begin at 1:05 PM ET with Game 2 beginning 30 minutes following the completion of the opener. Gates open at 12:30 PM ET with both contests set as seven-inning affairs.

Rain Check Policy

Fans with tickets for Friday's regularly scheduled game can exchange them for any future 2022 regular- season game by contacting the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com, or contacting their ticket representative. A breakdown of each ticket type exchange is listed below:

Box Tickets - Good for new Box, Reserved or Lawn Tickets

Reserved Tickets - Good for Reserved or Lawn Tickets

Lawn Tickets - Good for Lawn Tickets

