Moreno's Four Hits Power Bisons 5-4 Walk-Off Win over Durham

BUFFALO, NY - On a windy Friday night at Sahlen Field, the Buffalo Bisons defeated the Durham Bulls 5-4 behind a great night from Gabriel Moreno to even up this six-game series at two games apiece.

Moreno had his first four-hit game of the season, including a two-run single in the third and an RBI double in a big fifth inning that saw Josh Fuentes go deep for his first home run of the season to put the Herd up 4-0. Moreno also threw out yet another baserunner trying to steal second and paired greatly with starter Shaun Anderson who bounced back in a big way after his last outing.

Anderson went six-plus innings and gave up just three hits through his first five innings. A solo home run by Jonathan Aranda in the sixth and a solo shot by René Pinto in the seventh was the extent of the damage allowed by Anderson.

Adrian Hernandez and Andrew Vasquez threw a perfect seventh and eighth, respectively, while each picked up a pair of strikeouts to keep their ERAs at a perfect 0.00 with the Herd this season. Kyle Johnston came on to face the heart of the Durham order in the ninth, and after striking out Josh Lowe, gave up a double to Ryan Boldt before Pinto went deep yet again to tie the game up at four.

A leadoff walk to Mallex Smith, followed by a double by Nathan Lukes, put the winning run 90 feet away with nobody out in the bottom of the ninth. After an intentional walk was issued to Otto López to set up a force out at home, it was Moreno at the plate with the bases juiced and a chance to win it for the Herd. Moreno promptly delivered with a walk-off single to right, his fourth hit and fourth RBI of the night, to secure the win for the Bisons.

The Bisons and Bulls will play the penultimate game of this series tomorrow afternoon and will see Blue Jays starter Hyun-Jin Ryu make his first rehab start since hitting the injured list on April 17 with left forearm inflammation. The lefthander made two starts with the Blue Jays this year prior to his injury, but threw just 7.1 innings across his outings.

Known for his pinpoint command, Ryu went 14-10 with a 4.37 ERA in 31 starts last season with Toronto and features a fastball, cutter, curveball, and his signature changeup. Ryu finished third in AL Cy Young voting in 2020, and second in NL Cy Young voting in 2019 with Los Angeles. He is set to take the ball at 1:05 p.m. EST.

