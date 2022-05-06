May 6 Game Notes: Iowa at St. Paul

IOWA CUBS (12-14) @ ST. PAUL SAINTS (14-11)

Friday - 6:37 - CHS Field - Saint Paul, MN

LHP Matt Dermody (1-1, 3.18) vs. RHP Jake Faria (0-1, 8.10)

TONIGHT'S GAME: Iowa and St. Paul are set to meet for game four of their six-game series tonight, with St. Paul holding a 2-1 series lead over the I-Cubs. Matt Dermody will take the ball for the I-Cubs, getting his third start of the year. Jake Faria will take the ball for St. Paul, looking to give the Saints their third consecutive win. Faria is 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA this year for the Saints, allowing 12 earned runs over 13.1 innings pitched. The righty has walked nine batters while striking out 17, allowing three home runs over his 13.1 innings. He is coming off of his first loss, a game in which he surrendered six earned runs on seven hits in just two innings to the Nashville Sounds.

DOING ALL HE CAN: Matt Dermody is set to make his third start of the season tonight, marking the first season since 2014 that he has made multiple starts. He started three games in 2013 and 12 in 2014, but since has started just one game in 2015 and one game in 2017. His other 133 appearances since 2015 and before this season were all relief appearances. Despite starting before in his career, he hasn't been stretched out like he is now since 2015. In all but one of his appearances this year, he has thrown at least 3.0 innings, topping out at 4.2 innings twice. Since 2015 when he threw 5.0 innings once, the most he had thrown was 3.1 innings in 2019. Dermody is 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA this year, allowing six earned runs on 21 hits over 17.0 innings pitched. The lefty suffered defeat in his last start on Friday against Indianapolis, allowing two runs on six hits over 4.2 innings. He walked two and struck out three.

TAKING IT IN STRIDE: Nelson Maldonado made a quick jump from Double-A Tennessee to Triple-A Iowa this year, playing in just 12 games with the Smokies before getting assigned to Iowa. The first basemen hit .465 (20-for-43) with seven doubles, three home runs and 10 runs batted in with the Smokies. He was assigned to Iowa on April 27 and made his Triple-A debut the following day. Despite starting 0-for-7, Maldonado has caught on to pitching at the Triple-A level as of late. He has gone 8-for-21 over his last five games, bringing his batting average to .286 with the I-Cubs. He is currently riding a five-game hitting streak, the longest active streak for any Iowa player. Maldonado has multi-hit efforts in two of his last three games, recording three hits in the series opener on Tuesday and two more last night.

FLYING AROUND THE BASES: St. Paul set the new season high for triples allowed by Iowa with two in last night's game. Both Mark Contreras and Elliot Soto tripled, marking the first time Iowa has allowed two triples in a single game since September 29 of last season against Omaha. The I-Cubs allowed two triples in a single game just twice last year and had allowed one in a game just twice this year, last on April 26 against Indianapolis.

FIRST FOR EVERYTHING: St. Paul scored four runs in the eighth inning last night to come back and beat the I-Cubs by a score of 6-3. Three of those runs were put on the line of Erich Uelmen, his first runs allowed all season. Up to that point, the righty had been perfect this season, not allowing an earned run through his first seven outings. Entering last night's game, Uelmen had thrown 12.2 innings, allowing just one unearned run on eight hits and five walks, while striking out 13 batters. Opponents were hitting just .191 against him and he had thrown at least 1.1 innings in all seven games, including two innings in five of his seven games. Last night, he entered the game with one out and a runner on third, with Iowa holding a one-run lead. He allowed a double, tying the game, then an intentional walk and an unintentional walk loaded the bases. He struck out the next batter, but with two outs, surrendered a bases-clearing triple, giving the Saints a three-run lead. The three runs charged to Uelmen brought his ERA on the year to 2.03, giving him his first loss of the season.

NOT TOO SHABBY: Wade Miley made his Chicago Cubs organizational debut last night with Iowa, throwing 4.0 scoreless frames. Miley was on Major League rehab, returning from left elbow inflammation, an injury that placed him on the 10-day injured list back on April 4. The southpaw kept St. Paul off the board through the first four innings last night, throwing 68% (28-of-41) of his pitches for strikes. He struck out the first two hitters he faced on six pitches and struck out the final batter he faced in the fourth. Miley allowed two hits, but worked around those, inducing six groundouts compared to zero flyouts. In his first rehab start, Miley worked quickly and efficiently, mowing through the lineup in his first Triple-A appearance since August 13, 2011, when he pitched a complete game for Reno against the New Orleans Zephyrs.

AGAINST ST. PAUL: After scoring six unanswered runs last night, St. Paul now leads the series two games to one heading into game four tonight. Halfway through their six-game series, the Saints are now outscoring the I-Cubs 17-11 this series, despite losing by four in game one. With their 6-3 loss last night, Iowa is now 13-25 all-time against the Saints, including 10-16 at CHS Field.

SHORT HOPS: Iowa led after seven innings last night by a score of 3-2 and lost 6-3, marking their fourth loss of the season when holding a lead after seven innings; they are now 9-4 when leading after seven innings this season...each of the top seven batters in Iowa's lineup struck out at least once last night, with two of the seven striking out twice...the I-Cubs have now scored 98 runs compared to allowing 101 this year after their 6-3 loss last night...with two doubles last night, Iowa now has more extra-base hits through three games this series (6) than they did all last series (5).

International League Stories from May 6, 2022

