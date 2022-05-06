SWB RailRiders Game Notes

May 6, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (9-16) vs Rochester Red Wings (15-11)

Game 26 | Road Game 14 | Frontier Field | Rochester, NY | Friday, May 6, 2022 | First Pitch 6:05 PM

LH Matt Krook (1-2, 1.96) vs. RH Cade Cavalli (1-2, 6.23)

Krook: Worked 5.0 shutout innings in 4/30 No Decision vs. LHV with 7 K & 4 BB (2-0 Loss)

Cavalli: Pitched 5.1 hitless innings with 1 K & 3 BB in 4/30-1 Win vs. SYR (3-0 ROC)

ROCHESTER, NY (May 5, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were blanked 2-0 by the Rochester Red Wings on Thursday at Frontier Field. RailRiders starter Luis Gil struck out nine over five innings but was saddled with his third loss of the season as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was shut out for the second straight game.

Luis Garcia put the Red Wings up early with a solo home run off Gil in the bottom of the first, driving a 2-0 pitch over the right field wall. Gil settled in, retiring eight straight until Garcia led off the fourth with a triple. A Jake Noll sac fly brought home Garcia for a 2-0 advantage.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre didn't record a hit until back-to-back singles to start the fourth off Rochester starter Jackson Tetrault. They added a double in the sixth, loaded the bases in the seventh and left a runner at second in the eighth, but could not generate any support.

Gil (0-3) took the loss while matching his Triple-A high with the nine strikeouts. JP Sears worked the final three innings, worked the final three innings for the RailRiders, allowing two hits while striking out four. Tetrault (1-2) notched his first win of the season with his first out of six outings where he didn't allow a run. Carl Edwards, Jr., the sixth Red Wings pitcher of the night, recorded his second save of the season with a perfect ninth.

Oswald Peraza and Estevan Florial had two hits apiece for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

BLANK SPACE- The RailRiders have been shut out in back-to-back games for the first time since May of 2018. The Pawtucket Red Sox blanked SWB on May 5 and 6 at McCoy Stadium, winning both games by identical 2-0 tallies. The club was also held scoreless in two straight games of a doubleheader at Lehigh Valley one week earlier, falling 4-0 and 3-0 on April 29, 2018, at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown. Thursday's loss was the fourth time that Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has been shut out this season.

SIX-PACK - The RailRiders enter play tonight on a six-game slide, matching their longest losing streak of the season. The offense has been outscored 33-9 during this stretch. At this point last season (25 games in), the RailRiders were 18-7.

LEFT SIDE. STRONG SIDE - Matt Krook gets the call tonight for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The southpaw was the RailRiders Opening Day starter and this turn marks the sixth time through the rotation. In 23 innings over five starts, Krook has struck out a team-best 33 batters, having struck out exactly seven in four of his outings. SWB is averaging two runs per game with the lefty on the mound

TOP NOTCH - Luis Gil struck out nine batters on Thursday night; the most by any RailRiders pitcher this season. His tally also matched his career-best in Triple-A. Gil struck out nine batters twice last season with SWB, including July 21 as part of the combined no-hitter against the Red Wings. Gil's five innings on Thursday was his longest outing of the season to-date.

BULLISH - JP Sears pitched the final three innings on Thursday. It was his third relief outing of the season with each of the first two coming for the Yankees. It marked his first Minor League relief effort since June 6, 2021, while pitching for Somerset against the Reading Fightins'. Sears struck out four Thursday, including getting the side on strikes in his first inning of the night.

DOUBLING DOWN - Saturday's pending twinbill with Rochester will be the club's fifth of the season. The RailRiders have swept one, split one and been swept in two. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre still has another doubleheader on the docket when they make-up a April 10 postponement in Syracuse on June 8.

STREAKY - Miguel Andújar returns to the RailRiders with a four-game hit streak... David Freitas has a six-game hit streak and a eight-game on base streak entering today... Rob Brantly had a four-game hitting streak and six-game on-base streak broken Thursday... Armando Alvarez had his five-game hitting streak snapped Thursday... Estevan Florial has an eight-game on base streak... Greg Bird has reached base in nine straight games... David McKay has not been charged with a run in six straight outings, the longest for any RailRider reliever this season... Michael Gomez has not surrendered a run in four straight appearances...

QUICK HITS - When SWB scores four or fewer runs, they have a 1-13 record... The RailRiders did not finish the month of April with a winning record (9-13)... Scranton Wilkes-Barre entered the last series with Lehigh Valley with 11 stolen bases on the season as a team. They ended up stealing 11 bases in those six games.

BIENVENIDOS (DE NUEVO) - The RailRiders made multiple roster moves heading into the six-game series with the Rochester Red Wings. Miguel Andújar returned to the RailRiders after a brief stint with New York. Clarke Schmidt was also optioned and added to the roster. Relief pitcher Vinny Nittoli was placed on the seven day injured list. After making just twelve roster moves in the first four weeks of the season, the RailRiders have made eleven roster moves since April 26.

ON DECK - The RailRiders will be in Rochester throughout the week. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will return to PNC Field on Tuesday, May 10 to host the Syracuse Mets for the first time this season. It's 'Twosday' at the ballpark. Get 2-for-1 lawn or bleacher seats online only. While there, enjoy $2 Landshark Lager tallboys for two hours after gates open, presented by PrimoHoagies and The River.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees were idle on Thursday and open a new series tonight in The Bronx against the Texas Rangers. Gerrit Cole will start for New York while former RailRider Glenn Otto gets the start for Texas...Somerset rallied to defeat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 5-3. Trailing by a run in the eighth, Blake Perkins hit an RBI triple to tie up the game before Jesus Bastidas belted a two-run double for the lead... The Hudson Valley Renegades defeated the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 7-4 on Thursday night at ShoreTown Ballpark in Lakewood Township. Spencer Henson hit a three-run homer and Trey Sweeney went 3-5 with a pair of doubles to lead the Renegades... Tampa toppled Bradenton 10-4 Thursday. Anthony Seigler hit a first inning grand slam to jumpstart the Tarpons and Alexander Vargas and Marcos Cabrera also homered to pace Tampa out to an early edge they would not relinquish.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.