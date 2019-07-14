Under Hot Sun, 'Caps Lose

July 14, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





CLINTON, Iowa - With the temperature above 90 degrees with a "feels like" north of 100, the TinCaps lost to the Clinton LumberKings (Miami Marlins affiliate) on Sunday afternoon, 8-2.

Clinton (16-7, 49-43) scored three runs in the first and added another in the third to take a 4-0 lead.

Fort Wayne (7-16, 40-51) scratched across an unearned run in the fourth to the trim the deficit to 4-1. But the LumberKings got that run back in the fifth.

The TinCaps, who finished the game 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base, cut the deficit back to three runs at 5-2 in the sixth as third baseman Luke Becker had an RBI fielder's choice groundout. Yet, the home side plated a pair in the seventh and another in the eighth to balloon its lead. The 'Kings were 5-for-10 with runners in scoring position and only seven stranded.

Five of Clinton's 14 hits went for a double or triple. Left fielder Grant Little had the lone extra-base hit for the 'Caps, a double. Fort Wayne totaled 10 hits, including two each for Little, second baseman Tucupita Marcano, and Michael Curry.

The TinCaps complete their nine-game, 10-day road trip on Monday. They'll be back in action at Parkview Field on Wednesday to host the Peoria Chiefs.

Next Game

Monday, July 15 @ Clinton (12:00 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Joey Cantillo

- LumberKings Probable Starter: RHP Jake Walters

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.