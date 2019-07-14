Under Hot Sun, 'Caps Lose
July 14, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
CLINTON, Iowa - With the temperature above 90 degrees with a "feels like" north of 100, the TinCaps lost to the Clinton LumberKings (Miami Marlins affiliate) on Sunday afternoon, 8-2.
Clinton (16-7, 49-43) scored three runs in the first and added another in the third to take a 4-0 lead.
Fort Wayne (7-16, 40-51) scratched across an unearned run in the fourth to the trim the deficit to 4-1. But the LumberKings got that run back in the fifth.
The TinCaps, who finished the game 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base, cut the deficit back to three runs at 5-2 in the sixth as third baseman Luke Becker had an RBI fielder's choice groundout. Yet, the home side plated a pair in the seventh and another in the eighth to balloon its lead. The 'Kings were 5-for-10 with runners in scoring position and only seven stranded.
Five of Clinton's 14 hits went for a double or triple. Left fielder Grant Little had the lone extra-base hit for the 'Caps, a double. Fort Wayne totaled 10 hits, including two each for Little, second baseman Tucupita Marcano, and Michael Curry.
The TinCaps complete their nine-game, 10-day road trip on Monday. They'll be back in action at Parkview Field on Wednesday to host the Peoria Chiefs.
Next Game
Monday, July 15 @ Clinton (12:00 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Joey Cantillo
- LumberKings Probable Starter: RHP Jake Walters
