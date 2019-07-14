Cougars Can't Tame Lipcius, Whitecaps

Comstock Park, Michigan - The Kane County Cougars (49-42, 14-8) dropped the series opener to the West Michigan Whitecaps (30-61, 9-13), 7-4, on Saturday night at Fifth Third Ballpark. Tigers 2019 draft pick, Andre Lipcius, had three hits and an RBI for the Whitecaps.

West Michigan scored in each of the first two innings. In the first, Ulrich Bojarski drove in Sam McMillan on a ground out for the game's first run. In the second, the Whitecaps got another run when Wenceel Perez grounded into a double play. West Michigan opened up a 5-0 lead in the fifth on Bryant Packard's RBI ground out and Nick Quintana's two-run double.

The Cougars grinded their way back into the game in the sixth with a three spot. Blaze Alexander drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly. Geraldo Perdomo brought two runs to the plate on a triple, scoring Tim Susnara and Dominic Fletcher. However, the Whitecaps responded with two runs in the bottom of the sixth on RBIs by Cristopher Proctor and Lipcius. The Cougars scored in the 8th on a wild pitch, but 7-4 is the closest they got.

Adrian Del Moral (1-1) took his first Midwest League loss. He allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits with three strikeouts and two talks. Gio Arriera (3-6) earned the win with 5.1 innings of three-run ball. He walked five and struck out five. Zack Hess (1) earned the save, recording the final three outs of the game.

The Cougars and Whitecaps play game two of the three-game series on Sunday evening at 5:00 P.M. Follow the action live with Joe Brand on AM 1280 WBIG or on kccougars.com.

