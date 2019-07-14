Dragons Notes for Sunday

Sunday, July 14, 2019 l Game # 23 (93)

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 2:08 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Beloit Snappers (7-14, 34-55) at Dayton Dragons (9-13, 38-54)

RH Joe DeMers (2-3, 4.76) vs. RH Ricky Salinas (4-3, 3.59)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Beloit Snappers (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the second game of a three-game series.

2019 Season Series between Dayton and Beloit: Dragons 1, Beloit 0. Dayton Record on current homestand: 3-4.

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 3, Beloit 0. The Dragons earned their fourth shutout victory of the season as Alexis Diaz, Carlos Machorro, and Matt Pidich combined on a six-hitter. The Dragons had only three hits in the game but led throughout the contest after scoring two runs in the first inning. Diaz was credited with his team-leading seventh win while Pidich picked up his third save.

Team Notes

Dragons pitchers have allowed just five earned runs (1.25 ERA) in their last four games, going 2-2. Dragons relievers have allowed two runs in 18 innings (1.00 ERA) in those four games.

Pabel Manzanero had a nine-game hitting streak come to an end last night. In his last 10 games, he is 16 for 41 (.390). In the Second Half, Manzanero leads the league in extra base hits (13) and doubles (10). He ranks 4th in slugging percentage (.548), 9th in OPS (.877), and 10th in batting average (.321).

Bren Spillane over his last 12 games is batting .390 (16 for 41).

- The Dragons top hitters in the Second Half (22 G) have included Bren Spillane (.340, 5 doubles, 1 HR, 6 RBI); Pabel Manzanero (.321, 10 doubles, 3 HR, 9 RBI, .548 slg. pct.); Mariel Bautista (.290, 2 doubles, 1 HR).

Ricky Salinas has been chosen as the Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for June. Salinas in June: 5 GS, 2-0, 1.03 ERA, 26.1 IP, 17 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 22 SO, .181 Opps. Avg. Salinas over his last seven starts is 3-0 with a 1.69 ERA (37.1 IP, 7 ER).

Matt Pidich over his last 17 games: 1.16 ERA, 31 IP, 19 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 10 BB, 30 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Monday, July 15 (7:00 p.m.): Beloit RH Aiden McIntyre (2-6, 4.82) at Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (4-1, 4.58)

