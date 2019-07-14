Herrera Collects Five Hits Sunday

Peoria, IL - Despite scoring eight runs and tallying 15 hits the Peoria Chiefs fell to the Great Lakes Loons 9-8 Sunday night at Dozer Park. Ivan Herrera had a double as he went a perfect 5-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI as the Pekin Insurance Beyond the Expected Player of the Game.

After trailing 3-0 heading into the bottom of the first, Brendan Donovan walked and Delvin Perez hit his seventh double to put runners at second and third. Brady Whalen grounded out but Donovan scored from third to put the Chiefs on the scoreboard 3-1. Herrera followed with a bloop double down the right field line to score Perez and cut the deficit to 3-2. Alexis Wilson singled to center field to score Herrera and tie the game at three.

The Chiefs entered the bottom of the third down three, but got one back. Brady Whalen led off the bottom of the third with a single and advanced to second on a fielding error. Herrera followed with a single to put runners on first and third and Brandon Riley singled to score Whalen cutting the deficit to 6-4.

Although trailing in the fourth, the Chiefs answered with two runs. With one out, Perez singled and advanced to second after Whalen walked. After stealing third, Perez scored on an RBI single from Herrera and Riley doubled to score Whalen to cut the deficit to 7-6.

The Chiefs added a run in the bottom of the eighth, trailing 8-6. Donovan led off with a walk and advanced to second when Whalen walked with one out. Herrera singled, for his fifth hit of the game to load the bases and Donovan scored on a wild pitch from Loons reliever Justin Hagenman to cut the deficit to 8-7.

The Chiefs rallied but ultimately fell short in the ninth. With two outs, Edwin Figuera doubled and scored on Donovan's RBI single to pull the Chiefs within one, 9-8.

