Reed Earns Win in LumberKings Debut

CLINTON, IA - Remey Reed, in his debut, earned the win for the Clinton LumberKings in an 8-2 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Sunday afternoon at NelsonCorp Field. Evan Edwards led the way at the plate for Clinton (16-7, 49-43) with a 3-for-3 performance that included a triple, two runs scored, and two RBIs.

The LumberKings led throughout - striking for three runs in the bottom of the first inning against Fort Wayne (7-16, 40-51) starter Brandon Komar. Peyton Burdick tripled off the wall in right and scored on the next pitch when Connor Scott double to left field. The rally continued with an Edwards RBI single and Thomas Jones RBI double.

In the bottom of the third inning, Burdick initiated the LumberKings second rally of the game with a double. Two batters later, a J.D. Osborne sacrifice fly to ballooned Clinton's lead to 4-0.

Fort Wayne scored their first run of the game in the top of the fourth against LumberKings starter Remey Reed. The run went unearned and was one of two runs allowed by Reed (1-0). He ended his afternoon having worked six innings surrendering seven hits while walking none and striking out three.

In the bottom of the fifth, Burdick initiated his third rally of the night with a lead off walk. Scott singled and Osborne followed an RBI single for his second run driven in of the day.

Edwards was the center piece of a two-run rally in the bottom of the third. He tripled to left to bring home a run and then scored on a Jones RBI single to left.

Clinton added their final run of the night with a Burdick RBI sacrifice fly to center that scored Samuel Castro.

The LumberKings conclude the homestand with the third game of a three-game series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Monday afternoon. Clinton will throw righty Jake Walters (1-3, 3.89) while Fort Wayne will tap lefty Joey Cantillo (6-3, 2.07). First pitch is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Fans looking to listen to the game can hear Erik Oas with the pregame show on 11:45 a.m. with the pregame show on 100.3 FM WCCI or online at lumberkings.com via the tunein radio app.

It's a business man's special and a pack the park with kids Monday matinee that closes out the homestand and ends Fort Wayne's first trip to Clinton since 2016. Adjust your alarm clocks accordingly for an 11:00 a.m. start time with our gates opening at 10:00 a.m. for the homestand finale.

