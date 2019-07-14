Slammin' Sunday
July 14, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release
PEORIA, Ill. - It was another 90-degree day at Dozer Park and both the Great Lakes Loons and Peoria Chiefs offenses caught fire in a 9-8 victory for the birds. Luke Heyer, Hunter Feduccia, James Outman and Leonel Valera all went deep in the win.
Heyer's home run gave the Loons a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Feduccia and Outman went back-to-back in the second inning to re-grab the lead for Great Lakes after Peoria plated three of their own in the first. Valera's long ball pushed the Loons' fourth-inning lead to 7-4.
All four dingers came off Chiefs starter Franyel Casadilla (L, 3-4). It marked the third time this year the Loons tallied four bombs in one game.
The Chiefs scored in five different innings and came within one run twice, but were unable to push in front as they left 12 runners stranded on the bases by the end of the game.
Zach Willeman (W, 1-2) and Justin Hagenman (S, 2) tossed the final five innings for Great Lakes and while not at their best, were able to get the job done. Willeman walked five, but only allowed one unearned run while Hagneman ceded one earned run on three hits.
Chiefs catcher Ivan Herrera was the headlining performer in the loss for Peoria. The 19-year-old went 5-for-5 with two RBIs.
The rubber match of this three-game series is scheduled for Monday morning. First pitch is set for 11:05 a.m. CDT.
UPCOMING PROMOTIONS
July 17: Grand Slam Game
July 18: Christmas in July
July 19: Latino Night w/ FIREWORKS
July 20: 9 Innings of Winning w/ Zooperstars! and FIREWORKS
July 21: Inclusion Day
July 22: Skip Work Day
The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from July 14, 2019
- Slammin' Sunday - Great Lakes Loons
- 5 First Inning Runs Not Enough as Beloit falls 8-6 to Dayton - Beloit Snappers
- Whitecaps Fade Late in 7-2 Loss - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Herrera Collects Five Hits Sunday - Peoria Chiefs
- 7 Heaven: Cougars Ride Big 7th, Score 7 - Kane County Cougars
- Under Hot Sun, 'Caps Lose - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Teng's 10 Strikeouts Not Enough Sunday - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Reed Earns Win in LumberKings Debut - Clinton LumberKings
- Comeback Caps Stun Bees Again - Lake County Captains
- Danner Dinger Backs Nuts' Five-Hit Shutout - Lansing Lugnuts
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: July 17-22 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- River Bandits Top Cubs 6-4 to Force Rubber Game - South Bend Cubs
- Hot Rods Take Two From Timber Rattlers on Sunday Afternoon - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Hot Rods cruise to 8-2 victory over the Rattlers - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Manzanero's 3-Run Triple Caps Dragons Largest Comeback of 2019 in 8-6 Win - Dayton Dragons
- Fourth Inning Frenzy Pushes Bandits to Victory - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Hot Rods Hold Off Timber Rattlers - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- TinCaps Game Notes: July 14 at Clinton (Game 91) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Captains Defeat Bees 3-2 in Extra Innings - Burlington Bees
- Spencer Steer joins Kernels from Elizabethton - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dragons Notes for Sunday - Dayton Dragons
- Cougars Can't Tame Lipcius, Whitecaps - Kane County Cougars
- 'Caps Fall to 'Kings in Road Series Opener - Fort Wayne TinCaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Great Lakes Loons Stories
- Slammin' Sunday
- Great Lakes Downed by Donovan Granny
- Pitching Propels Loons to Series Sweep
- Border Battle Returns to Dow Diamond
- Valera Vaults Loons