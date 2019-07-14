Slammin' Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. - It was another 90-degree day at Dozer Park and both the Great Lakes Loons and Peoria Chiefs offenses caught fire in a 9-8 victory for the birds. Luke Heyer, Hunter Feduccia, James Outman and Leonel Valera all went deep in the win.

Heyer's home run gave the Loons a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Feduccia and Outman went back-to-back in the second inning to re-grab the lead for Great Lakes after Peoria plated three of their own in the first. Valera's long ball pushed the Loons' fourth-inning lead to 7-4.

All four dingers came off Chiefs starter Franyel Casadilla (L, 3-4). It marked the third time this year the Loons tallied four bombs in one game.

The Chiefs scored in five different innings and came within one run twice, but were unable to push in front as they left 12 runners stranded on the bases by the end of the game.

Zach Willeman (W, 1-2) and Justin Hagenman (S, 2) tossed the final five innings for Great Lakes and while not at their best, were able to get the job done. Willeman walked five, but only allowed one unearned run while Hagneman ceded one earned run on three hits.

Chiefs catcher Ivan Herrera was the headlining performer in the loss for Peoria. The 19-year-old went 5-for-5 with two RBIs.

The rubber match of this three-game series is scheduled for Monday morning. First pitch is set for 11:05 a.m. CDT.

