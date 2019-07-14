Teng's 10 Strikeouts Not Enough Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - Kai-Wei Teng tallied a career-high 10 strikeouts Sunday afternoon for the Cedar Rapids Kernels, but two runs yielded by the bullpen allowed the Lansing Lugnuts to come away with a 2-0 shutout in front of 2,477 fans at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Cedar Rapids (13-10, 52-41) will play Lansing (13-10, 45-47) Monday at 12:05 p.m. in the rubber game of this three-game series.

Teng, who now owns quality starts in each of his last five starting assignments, kept the Lugnuts scoreless through six total innings. He posted at least one strikeout within every frame and induced an inning-ending force out in the sixth to escape a bases-loaded jam.

Eric Pardinho matched zeroes with Teng over five innings of work. He left runners stranded at third base in the first and third innings in his closest calls. Pardinho ended his start with nine outs in a row featuring four consecutive strikeouts at one point within that stretch.

Hagen Danner lifted Lansing to its winning margin of 2-0 during the seventh inning. Hunter Steinmetz hit a leadoff triple, and Danner followed with a two-run home run to center field. He leads the Lugnuts with 12 round-trippers overall this season.

Fitz Stadler (2-5) and Cre Finfrock combined for scoreless relief to secure the win and the save, respectively. Stadler tossed three shutout frames for his first victory since his Midwest League debut April 8 against the West Michigan Whitecaps. Despite walking back-to-back batters, Finfrock responded with a double play and groundout for his 11th save in as many chances.

J.T. Perez (1-1) gave up Danner's decisive blast and took the loss Sunday. Perez allowed two runs and two hits in his only inning of relief.

This six-game homestand wraps up Monday as right-hander Austin Schulfer (6-4, 2.62) and the Kernels host right-hander Troy Miller (3-3, 4.40) and the Lugnuts. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m., and online coverage with Chris Kleinhans-Schulz can be accessed at www.kmryradio.com, www.kernels.com, and MiLB.TV.

