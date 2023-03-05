Tyson Helgesen Returned from AHL Calgary
March 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(ALLEN, Texas) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Sunday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that defenseman Tyson Helgesen has been returned from the AHL Calgary Wranglers.
Helgesen was called up by Calgary on Thursday and appeared in one game during his time with the Wranglers. He skated in Calgary's 6-5 shootout win over the Colorado Eagles on Saturday night and recorded a +1 plus/minus rating. In 47 games for the Rush he has two goals and eight assists.
Rapid City will finish its weekend in Allen on Sunday afternoon with a matinee game against the Americans. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. CT at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.
Rapid City Rush defenseman Tyson Helgesen
