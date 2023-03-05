Tyson Helgesen Returned from AHL Calgary

March 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush defenseman Tyson Helgesen

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush defenseman Tyson Helgesen(Rapid City Rush)

(ALLEN, Texas) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Sunday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that defenseman Tyson Helgesen has been returned from the AHL Calgary Wranglers.

Helgesen was called up by Calgary on Thursday and appeared in one game during his time with the Wranglers. He skated in Calgary's 6-5 shootout win over the Colorado Eagles on Saturday night and recorded a +1 plus/minus rating. In 47 games for the Rush he has two goals and eight assists.

Rapid City will finish its weekend in Allen on Sunday afternoon with a matinee game against the Americans. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. CT at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.