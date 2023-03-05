Kalamazoo Wins Second-Straight Close Game over Oilers
March 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, fell to the Kalamazoo Wings 3-1 at the Wings Event Center on Sunday afternoon.
Raymond Brice found the first goal of the game 3:32 into the action on Kalamazoo's first shot, beating Daniel Mannella with a net-front power move before tucking the puck beyond the goal line. Michael Farren tied the game 1-1 in his first game since being activated from injured reserve, sniping Evan Cormier from the mid slot with 6:30 remaining in the opening period.
Neither team found the back of the net in the second period. Mannella made 14 saves on 14 shots.
Ole-Julian Bjorgvik-Holm clapped the game-winning goal from the slot past Mannella with 6:16 remaining in the game. Former Oiler Justin Taylor nailed the empty net from his own end with 40 seconds remaining, closing the score 3-1 in Kalamazoo's favor.
Evan Cormier halted 41 of 42 shots, including some highlight-reel saves, earning the first star on the afternoon.
The Oilers return home for back-to-back games against the Central-Division leading Cincinnati Cyclones, starting Friday, March 10 at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.
