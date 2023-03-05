Grizzlies Gameday: Sunday Afternoon Battle in Wichita

Utah Grizzlies (24-26-3, 51 points, .481 Win %) @ Wichita Thunder (26-24-5, 57 points, .518 Win %)

Sunday, March 5, 2023. 3:05 pm. Arena: INTRUST Bank Arena

Broadcast: FloHockey.TV - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/7760944-2023-utah-grizzlies-vs-wichita-thunder

Audio: YouTube.com/UTAHGRIZZLIES.

It's the last of a two-game weekend series between the Grizzlies and Thunder. It's the second of five meetings this season between the clubs. Utah has won 6 straight games vs Wichita. The Grizzlies have standings points in 7 of their last 9 games. Utah has scored 40 goals over their last 9 games. Grizzlies captain Connor McDonald is a +10 in his last 8 games. The Grizzlies have been a good road team as of late as they have a standings point in 6 straight road games.

Games This Week

Friday, March 3, 2023 - Utah 5 Wichita 4 (Overtime) - Zach Tsekos scored the game winning goal 6:22 into OT. Tsekos ended the night with 1 goal and 1 assist. Aaron Thow had 2 goals and 1 assist. Cameron Wright had 3 assists. Utah outshot Wichita 58 to 41. It's the most shots taken by Utah this season. Trent Miner saved 37 of 41 to earn his team leading 9th win of the season.

Sunday - Utah at Wichita. 3:05 pm. INTRUST Bank Arena.

You can catch every game on FloHockey and audio on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

All Times Mountain.

- Fun Fact: Utah has played in 6 overtime games this season. They are 3-3 past regulation this year. All 6 games were played on the road. Utah has only played in 1 overtime regular season game since the start of the 2021-2022 season.

Games Next Week

Friday, March 10, 2023 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, March 11, 2023 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Affiliate Night.

Sunday, March 12, 2023 - Kansas City at Utah. 3:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Stanley Cup Comes to Maverik Center

The World Famous Stanley Cup will be at Maverik Center on Saturday, March 11th. It's affiliate night at Maverik Center as the Grizzlies celebrate and honor the 2022 Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, who are the NHL affiliate of the Grizzlies.

Welcome Back Zach Tsekos

On March 3rd Zach Tsekos appeared in a game for the first time since February 3rd and the second time since December 30, 2022. Tsekos made a big impact on Friday night as was the game's number one star after scoring the game winner 6:22 into overtime. Tsekos leads Utah in shooting percentage at 21.7 percent (10 for 46). When healthy the first year pro has been great, scoring 18 points (10g, 8a) in 20 games. Tsekos was the team captain at Clarkson University for 2 seasons in 2021 and 2022.

Grizzlies Offense Has Been Rolling

Utah has scored 40 goals over their last 9 games and they have 18 goals in their last 4 games. Tarun Fizer and Cameron Wright each has 6 goals in the Grizzlies last 9 games. Dylan Fitze has 12 points in the last 9 contests (6 goals, 6 assists). Defenseman Aaron Thow is a +9 in his last 9 games and Connor McDonald is a + 8 in his last 9 games. Dakota Raabe has a point in 7 of his last 8 games (4 goals, 5 assists). Cam Strong has 9 points in his last 8 games (3 goals, 6 assists).

Who's Been Hot Lately

Captain Connor McDonald is a +10 in his last 8 games.

Dakota Raabe has a point in 7 of his last 8 games (4 goals, 5 assists). Raabe is 4th on the club with 29 points (10g, 19a).

Dylan Fitze has 12 points in his last 8 games (6 goals, 6 assists). Fitze has a point in 7 of his last 8 games. Fitze had 11 points in February (5 goals, 6 assists).

Cam Strong has 9 points in his last 8 games (3 goals, 6 assists). Strong is a +5 in his last 5 games.

Jordan Martel has 5 points in his last 4 games (1 goal, 4 assists).

Tarun Fizer has 18 points in his last 16 games (8 goals, 10 assists). Fizer is tied with Cameron Wright for the Grizzlies lead with 18 goals.

Cameron Wright is tied for the league lead with 7 game winning goals. Wright leads all league rookies with 188 shots on goal. Wright has 6 goals and 4 assists in his last 6 games.

Wright is tied for the club lead with 41 points. Wright returned to the Grizzlies lineup after missing 3 straight games due to injury and he had 3 assists in the 5-4 win over Wichita.

Last 6 Games for Cameron Wright

February 11 at Rapid City - 1 goal, 1 assist, 12 shots.

February 15 at Greenville - 2 goals, 8 shots.

February 17 at Savannah - 2 goals, 6 shots.

February 19 at Orlando - 1 goal, 5 shots.

February 20 at Orlando - 1 shot. Wright was injured on a hit up high in the second period.

March 3 at Wichita - 3 assists, +2, 5 shots.

Bear Bites: Team Notes

Utah is 15-5 when scoring first. Utah has 40 goals over their last 9 games. Utah has scored 23 goals in their last 5 games l. Utah leads the league with 983 penalty minutes. Utah is 9-1 when leading after 1 period. Utah is 19-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 9-3-3 in one goal games. Utah is 16-6-3 in games decided by 1 or 2 goals. Utah has a point in 6 straight road games.

2022-2023 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 24-26-3

Home record: 10-13

Road record: 14-13-3

Win percentage: .481

Streak: Won 1

Standings Points: 51

Last 10: 5-3-2

Goals per game: 2.96 (23rd) Goals for: 157

Goals against per game: 3.72 (23rd) Goals Against: 197

Shots per game: 30.06 (24th)

Shots against per game: 35.38 (26th)

Power Play: 49 for 249 - 19.7 % (16th)

Penalty Kill: 180 for 230 - 78.3 % (18th)

Penalty Minutes: 983. 18.55 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 4.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 8.

Record When Scoring First: 15-5.

Opposition Scores First: 9-21-3.

Record in One Goal Games: 9-3-3.

SCORING 1ST 2ND 3RD OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 45 62 47 3 157

Opposition 57 67 70 3 197

Team Leaders (2022-23 Regular season)

Goals: Tarun Fizer/Cameron Wright (18).

Assists: Andrew Nielsen (32).

Points: Nielsen/Wright (41).

Plus/Minus: Connor McDonald (+5)

PIM: Nielsen (166)

Power Play Points: Nielsen (26)

Power Play Goals: Tarun Fizer (7)

Power Play Assists: Nielsen (20).

Shots on Goal: Cameron Wright (188).

Shooting Percentage: Tsekos (21.7 %) 10 for 46.

Game Winning Goals: Wright (7)

Wins: Trent Miner (9)

Save %: Miner (.909).

Goals Against Average: Miner (3.14)

Active Streaks

Goal Streaks: Zach Tsekos (2) Dylan Fitze, Keaton Jameson, Vladislav Mikhalchuk, Aaron Thow (1)

Assist Streaks: Victor Bartley (2) Tarun Fizer, Trent Miner, Tyler Penner, Jared Power, Cam Strong, Tsekos, Thow, Cameron Wright

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Bartley, Mikhalchuk, Tsekos (2)

