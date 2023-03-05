KC Mavericks Look for the Series Win vs. First-Place Idaho this Afternoon

March 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - On the heels of one of the most exciting nights of hockey in Cable Dahmer Arena's history, the Kansas City Mavericks are back at it this afternoon to wrap up a three-game series with first-place Idaho at 4:05 PM.

Last night, goaltender Shane Starrett recorded victory No. 100 of his professional career and forward John Schiavo scored both Kansas City goals in the 2-1 victory over the ECHL-leading Idaho Steelheads.

The Mavericks are currently in second place in the Mountain Division with seven home games remaining in the regular season. Kansas City has had a player score two or more goals in three-straight games and look to continue their sizzling streak. The Mavericks are one of the hottest teams in the ECHL in recent weeks as they make that final push for playoff positioning.

Another huge crowd is expected at Cable Dahmer Arena this afternoon and we would love to have as much coverage as possible for one of Kansas City's hidden sports gems!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.