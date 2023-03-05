Americans Host Rapid City at 2:05 PM on CW 33

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the Rapid City Rush this afternoon in the second game of a two-game series. The Americans won 3-2 on Saturday night. Rapid City is sixth overall out of seven teams in the Mountain Division. Rapid City has lost six out of their last 10 games.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 1:45 PM CST

Puck Drop: 2:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Next Home Game: 3/16/23 vs. Utah Grizzlies, 7:05 PM

Finlay streak snapped: Americans forward Liam Finlay had his point streak end at six games. Over that six-game stretch he had 11 points (5 goals and 6 assists).

Fournier held without a point in home debut: Stefan Fournier had no points with three shots on net on Saturday night. In three games since being traded to the Americans he has three points.

Combs extends point streak: Jack Combs has a point or more in 18 straight games for the Americans. Nine of those 18 games have been multi-point nights. Combs had an assist on Saturday night in the Americans 3-2 win over Rapid City. His 18-game streak is the current longest in the league.

Perry Shines in Win: Americans netminder stopped 36 of 38 Rapid City shots in a 3-2 victory over the Rapid City Rush on Saturday night. It was his ninth win of the season, improving to 9-3-1.

Crone in rare company: Hank Crone's hat trick on Saturday night was the fifth by the team this season. Colton Hargrove and Liam Finlay have two each.

Comparing Allen and Rapid City

Allen Americans:

Home: 12-11-1-0

Away: 15-14-0-0

Overall: 27-25-1-0

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (34) Hank Crone

Assists: (42) Jack Combs

Points: (74) Hank Crone

+/-: (+6) Chad Butcher

PIM: (143) Michael Robideaux

Rapid City:

Home: 14-10-0-0

Away: 10-18-1-0

Overall: 24-28-1-0

Last 10: 4-6-0

Rapid City Leaders:

Goals: (24) Matt Marcinew

Assists: (29) Matt Marcinew

Points: (53) Matt Marcinew

+/-: (+11) Carter Robertson

PIM: (78) Keegan Iverson

