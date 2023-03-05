Barratt Scores Twice in Royals' Late Game Loss to Lions, 6-4

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (31-19-3-0), proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Trois-Rivières Lions (21-32-2-0), 6-4, on Sunday, March 5 at Santander Arena. The Royals suffered their ninth loss at home (17-9-0) this season on a five-goal third period by the Lions and a season-high four power play goals allowed on nine man-advantage opportunities for Trois-Rivières. Ryan Kenny suffered the loss in his professional debut for the Royals with 17 saves on 22 shots faced (0-1-0). Joe Vrbetic (11-10-0) earned the win in net for Trois-Rivières with 36 saves on 40 shots faced.

The Royals scored the game's opening goal for a fourth consecutive contest 11:22 into the first period. Alec Butcher beat Vrbetic on a rebound he settled and lifted past the netminder's left pad for his 14th goal of the season.

Ryan Francis put Trois-Rivières on the board with the final touch on a loose puck in Reading's crease that deflected off of Jacob Gaucher and past Kenny. The power play goal was Francis' team leading ninth of the season and his second power play goal in two games. Evan Barratt scored his first of two goals in the game in the final minute of the first period to cap off an offensive rush led by Charlie Gerard. Barratt received a saucer pass from Gerard in the slot and snapped a shot across Vrbetic's body to put Reading back in front at the end of the first period, 2-1.

Sam Who extended Reading's lead to a two-goal advantage with his second goal as a Royal 3:08 into the second period. The two-goal lead turned into a one goal deficit on three-straight power play goals scored by the Lions in a span of 33 seconds. Cedric Montminy and Brett Stapley converted on two 5-on-3 man advantages to even the score while Anthony Beauregard put the Lions ahead on a power play drawn from a high-sticking infraction charged to Shane Sellar 2:21 into the third period.

Trois-Rivières added an insurance goal on Dillon Hill's first goal as a Lion to take a two-goal lead with 9:54 into the third period. With 1:26 remaining in regulation, Barratt deflected a pass from Brendan Hoffmann past Vrbetic to cut Reading's deficit to a goal. The goal was Barratt's 11th of the season and earned him his second consecutive multi-goal game as well as second overall this season.

Despite an extra attacker on the ice and two offensive zone face-off draw wins in the final 47 seconds, the Royals fell short of evening the score. Nicolas Guay scored his seventh goal of the season on Reading's empty net as the clock hit zero in the game.

The Royals registered 40 shots to Trois-Rivières' 23 in the game and suffered their first loss to the Lions this season. Reading hoists a 5-1 record in the season series and a 10-4-3-1 record all-time against the Lions. The Royals fell to 14-1 at home when leading after two periods and post a 26-13-3 record against divisional opponents (.655%).

The Royals conclude their four-game series with Trois-Rivières on Wednesday, March 8 at 7:00 p.m. at the Colisée Vidéotron. The Royals return home on Friday, March 17 to open a three-game series with the Atlanta Gladiators at Santander Arena. The 7:00 p.m. home game features the Go Green Night promotional game.

