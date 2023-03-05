Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Solar Bears, March 5 at 3:05 PM

The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign tonight as they host the Orlando Solar Bears at the North Charleston Coliseum in the season series finale.

LAST TIME OUT

The Stingrays' hot start continued as Connor Moore gave South Carolina a 1-0 lead only 30 seconds into the contest last night. Alex Fortin doubled the lead before Atlanta cut the deficit back to one. The Stingrays closed out the contest with four unanswered goals from Lawton Courtnall, Bear Hughes, Evan Wardley, and Andrew Cherniwchan.

ALL-TIME SERIES

South Carolina has an overall record of 63-32-7-5 in 107 all-time regular-season meetings with the Solar Bears. Four of the first six games have taken place in North Charleston with the Stingrays posting a record of 3-2-1. The two teams will match up one final time tonight and complete their seven-game season series.

OFFENSE KEEPS ROLLING

Following another six-goal performance last night, South Carolina has now scored 23 goals in the last three games, tying a franchise record for most goals in a span of three games. During the 1996-1997 campaign, South Carolina recorded 23 goals by posting 10-2 and 10-3 wins over Raleigh as well as a 7-3 loss to Richmond.

THE BEGINNING OF THE END

The 2022-23 ECHL season is starting to wind down with only 19 games left in the South Carolina schedule. The Stingrays are starting to create separation in the South Division after winning each of their last three contests. South Carolina currently sits in a tie for second place in the division with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and holds a seven-point advantage over the Atlanta Gladiators who are currently in fifth place.

THE PUCK STOPS HERE

While all the focus has been on the South Carolina offense recently, the defense has been shining as well. Over the past three games, the Stingrays have limited opponents to under 27 shots a game and allowed less than two goals on average. The South Carolina netminders are back to their best form, stopping nearly 94% of shots that come their way during this stretch.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule

South Carolina at Florida - Wednesday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida - Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida - Saturday, March 11 at 7:00 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville - Wednesday, March 15 at 7:00 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville - Friday, March 17 at 7:05 p.m.

