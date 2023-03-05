Royals Close Home Series Weekend with Lions in Afternoon Puck Drop

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, close a three-game home series with the Trois-Rivières Lions on Sunday, March 5 at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The home game features the Blue's Clues and You promotional game featuring specialty Blue's Clues themed jerseys worn by the Royals in the game.

Blue's Clues replica jerseys are available for purchase in the Lions Den team store as well as on the Royals team store site here! The specialty jerseys worn by the Royals in the game are available for you in an online auction available for bidding here.

Join us after the game for our Post-Game Skate with Royals players! Bring your skates to the arena and drop them off at the information desk located at the front entrance of the arena. Once you retrieve your skates following the conclusion of the game, you and your group will be directed down to the ice and join the players! Skate rentals will not be provided.

Also, swing on over to Cheers American Bistro in the DoubleTree by Hilton Reading for a Post-Game party featuring a post-game show hosted by Erik Jesberger. Forward Evan Barratt will be the show's special guest!

Enjoy Dollar Savor Sunday deals on tickets and concessions at the game with $1.00 kid ticket with purchase of adult ticket (box office only) as well as $1.00 hot dogs, popcorn, chips at select concession locations.

Order tickets and see the full promotional game schedule at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Royals Right Now:

Reading hoists a 31-18-3 record after defeating Trois-Rivières in their previous game, 5-1, on Saturday, March 4 at Santander Arena. Evan Barratt led the Royals with a professional career high four-point game (3 G, 1 A) and scored his first professional career hat-trick. Pat Nagle earned the win in goal with 18 saves on 19 shots faced for his eleventh win with Reading this season (11-4-0).

The Royals are 10-3-3-1 against Trois-Rivières all-time with points in five of their six meetings all-time at Santander Arena (4-1-1). Prior to the series opener, Reading defeated the Lions, 3-1, on Wednesday, January 25. The Royals swept the Lions in back-to-back games to open the season series on Friday, December 16th (2-0 W) and on Saturday, December 17th (4-2 W). Against the Lions on the road, the Royals improved to a record of 5-2-2-1 with the series sweep earlier this season.

The Royals have outscored the Lions in goals with 21 goals scored to Trois-Rivières' nine this season. The Royals ride a franchise high five-game win streak over Trois-Rivières into the third game of the series.

Reading (65 pts) advanced to second place in the North Division with a two-point lead over Maine (63 pts) in the standings. Newfoundland leads the North Division and Eastern Conference standings with a 38-16-1-0 record and .700 win percentage. Worcester ranks fourth in the standings with a 28-25-3-0 record while Adirondack (21-24-7-1) holds an eight-point lead over Trois-Rivières (20-33-2-0) for fifth place in the division. Norfolk sits at the bottom of the North Division and Eastern Conference with 13 wins in 56 games (13-39-1-3)

Prior to the losses suffered in game one and two of the four-game series, Trois-Rivières defeated the Eastern Conference's first place Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday, February 25, 4-2, after falling to the Growlers on Friday, February 24, 3-1, and Wednesday, February 22, 6-1. The Lions have dropped four of their last seven games overall and, on the road, have dropped 10 of their last 13 contests. Forward Anthony Beauregard leads the Lions in goals (17) while forward Brett Stapley leads the club in points (35) and ties forward Nicolas Guay for the team lead in assists (28).

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the second game of the series against Trois-Rivières:

Streaks:

Forward Charlie Gerard is on an eight-game point streak (8 G, 7 A)

Forward Alec Butcher is on a five-game point streak (3 G, 3 A)

Milestones:

Forward Evan Barratt scored his first hat-trick of his professional career.

Barratt earned a single game professional career high for points with four (3 G, 1 A).

Defenseman Zach Shankar earned his first point of his professional career with an assist.

Forward Charlie Gerard skated in his 100th ECHL career game.

Gerard improved his professional career high point streak to eight games.

Player Rankings:

Forward Charlie Gerard is tied for fourteenth in the league in points (54)

Gerard is third in the league in shots on goal (206)

Defenseman Colin Felix is second among rookies in fighting majors (7), is tied for fifth among rookies in penalty minutes (103), and is fourth in minor penalties (34)

Defenseman Garrett McFadden is tied for 11th among defensemen in points (32)

Defenseman Mason Millman is tied for 12th among defensemen in points (30)

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

