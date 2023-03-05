Steelheads Complete 3-2 Comeback Win in Shootout at Kansas City

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Idaho Steelheads (43-9-1-2, 89pts) fell to the Kansas City Mavericks (26-22-6-1, 59pts) by a final score of 3-2 Sunday at the Cable Dahmer Arena in front of 2,558 fans. Idaho will open a five game homestand on Friday night at the Idaho Central Arena vs. the Allen Americans at 7:10 p.m.

The Steelheads trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes of play as Jake McLaughlin (2nd) provided a power-play goal for the Mavericks at 6:11. Shots were 14-5 in favor of Idaho.

With just 4:37 to play in the second period Kansas City grabbed their second power-play goal of the game making it 2-0 thanks to Nick Pastujov (15th). Shots were 8-8 in the period with Idaho trailing 2-0.

Zane Franklin (13th) pulled Idaho within one just 3:08 into the third period and then on the power-play moments later Justin Ducharme (12th) buried on the power-play to tie the game at 2-2. Shots were 13-12 Steelheads as the score was tied after regulation.

After an overtime session that featured three shots apiece for each team a shootout was needed to decide a winner.

Jordan Kawaguchi and A.J. White each scored in the shootout while Adam Scheel turned aside two of the three shooters.

Scheel made 26 saves on 28 shots in the win while Dillon Kelley made 36 saves on 38 shots in the loss.

SCORING

- 1st, 6:11 |1-0 KC PP GOAL: From the near half boards Hugo Roy spun the puck back to the blueline for Jake McLaughlin. From there he stepped into a shot blasting one low past Adam Scheel.

- 2nd, 15:23 | 2-0 KC PP GOAL: Jake McLaughlin fired the initial shot form the point. It was blocked down at the top of crease where Josh Lammon slid it to Nick Pastujov below the right circle. From there Pastujov fired into the back of the net as Scheel was unable to get there in time.

- 2nd, 3:08 | 2-1 IDH GOAL: From the left point Nick Canade fed Cody Haiskanen at the center of the line. Haiskanen blasted a shot where Dillon Kelley made the initial save. Zane Franklin was on the near side of the crease to back hand the puck home.

- 2nd, 6:15 | 2-2 IDH PP GOAL: From a few feet inside the left point Dawson Barteaux fed Matt Register at the right point. Register drifted down the far wall and walked back up to the line and fed Justin Ducharme at the left point. From there Ducharme stepped to the top of left circle and fired a slap shot over the glove Kelley.

BOX SCORE

ICCU THREE STARS

1) A.J. White (Shootout winner)

2) Zane Franklin (1-0-1, +1)

3) Jake McLaughlin (1-1-2)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 1-for-4 on the power-play while Kansas City was 2-for-4.

- Idaho outshot Kansas City 39-28.

- Idaho is 20-6-2-0 all time vs. Kansas City and 8-5-2 in Independence, MO at the Cable Dahmer Arena.

- Janis Svanenbergs (INJ), Wade Murphy (INJ), and Patrick Kudla (INJ) did not dress for Idaho.

- Matt Register tallied his 37th assist becoming the single season assist leader amongst defenseman in the Steelheads ECHL modern era.

- Nick Canade, Dawson Barteaux, and Cody Haiskanen each tallied an assist.

- Owen Headrick led all skaters with six shots on net.

