Americans Sweep Rapid City
March 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), defeated the Rapid City Rush 7-5 on Sunday afternoon in Allen.
Colton Hargrove and Hank Crone each had two goals and two assists to lead the way for the Americans. With his four-point night, Hank Crone increased his lead in the ECHL scoring race to four points over teammate Jack Combs. Crone is one point shy of 80 (79).
With the game tied 5-5 in the third period, Stefan Fournier scored his first goal in front of the home faithful to put the Americans in the lead for good. It was his ninth goal of the season. Mikael Robidoux added an empty-net goal late for the insurance goal.
The victory was the fourth in a row for the Americans, who head to Idaho next weekend to battle the top team in the league, the Idaho Steelheads.
The Americans played shorthanded on Sunday with Justin Young out with an injury. Jared Bethune suspended by the team, Chad Butcher left the game due to injury, and Colby McAuley given a game misconduct in the second frame.
The Americans penalty kill did the job as the Rush went 0-for-5 with the man advantage, while Allen went 2-for-4.
The Americans next home game is on Thursday, March 16th against the Utah Grizzlies. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.
Americans Postgame Quotes
Colton Hargrove: "Rapid City is a very good offensive team. We came out on our game early in the first period and let it slip away in the second. Props to Rapid City for sticking with it and making us work for it, but good teams find a way to win down the stretch, and that's what we plan on doing every game from here on out."
Hank Crone: We're really playing well right now. Everyone battled hard tonight through adversity and that's why we got it done."
Allen Americans' Colton Hargrove versus Rapid City Rush's Matthew Marcinew
