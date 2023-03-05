Grizz Win 5-2 to Complete 2 Game Weekend Sweep

Wichita, Kansas - The Utah Grizzlies got 1 goal and 1 assist from Dylan Fitze, Jordan Martel and James Shearer and Trent Miner saved 35 of 37 as they defeated the Wichita Thunder 5-2 on Sunday afternoon at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Jordan Martel gave Utah a 1-0 lead on a power play goal 8:23 in. Kyle Pouncy extended the Grizzlies lead 10:24 in. Less than a minute later Tyler Penner got his 10th of the campaign 11:16 in. Utah led 3-0 after 1 period. Utah is 10-1 when leading after 1 period.

Wichita's Cole MacDonald scored his 6th of the season 4:08 into the second period. Thunder forward Gavin Gould scored 8:10 to make it a 3-2 game. Utah got some insurance as James Shearer scored on an odd man rush 14 minutes into the period. Utah led 4-2 after 2 periods. The Grizz are now 20-1 when leading after 2 period.

Dylan Fitze scored the only goal in the third period on an empty netter 19:12 in. Fitze has 14 points in his last 9 games (7 goals, 7 assists). Utah outshot Wichita 50 to 37. The Grizzlies took 108 shots over the two games in the weekend series as they won 5-4 in overtime on March 3rd. Utah went 1 for 5 on the power play and was 5 for 5 on the penalty kill.

Tarun Fizer had 1 assist and was a +3 for the Grizz, who have a standings point in 7 straight road games. Utah has won 7 straight games against Wichita since the start of the 2021-2022 season.

Wichita goaltender Roman Basran saved 45 of 49 in his professional debut.

The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for a 3 game series against the Kansas City Mavericks on March 10-11 at 7:10 pm and March 12at 3:10 pm. The Stanley Cup will be at Maverik Center on Saturday night. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. James Shearer (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2, 4 shots.

2. Jordan Martel (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +1, 3 shots.

3. Trent Miner (Utah) - 35 of 37 saves.

