Grizz Win 5-2 to Complete 2 Game Weekend Sweep
March 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Wichita, Kansas - The Utah Grizzlies got 1 goal and 1 assist from Dylan Fitze, Jordan Martel and James Shearer and Trent Miner saved 35 of 37 as they defeated the Wichita Thunder 5-2 on Sunday afternoon at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Jordan Martel gave Utah a 1-0 lead on a power play goal 8:23 in. Kyle Pouncy extended the Grizzlies lead 10:24 in. Less than a minute later Tyler Penner got his 10th of the campaign 11:16 in. Utah led 3-0 after 1 period. Utah is 10-1 when leading after 1 period.
Wichita's Cole MacDonald scored his 6th of the season 4:08 into the second period. Thunder forward Gavin Gould scored 8:10 to make it a 3-2 game. Utah got some insurance as James Shearer scored on an odd man rush 14 minutes into the period. Utah led 4-2 after 2 periods. The Grizz are now 20-1 when leading after 2 period.
Dylan Fitze scored the only goal in the third period on an empty netter 19:12 in. Fitze has 14 points in his last 9 games (7 goals, 7 assists). Utah outshot Wichita 50 to 37. The Grizzlies took 108 shots over the two games in the weekend series as they won 5-4 in overtime on March 3rd. Utah went 1 for 5 on the power play and was 5 for 5 on the penalty kill.
Tarun Fizer had 1 assist and was a +3 for the Grizz, who have a standings point in 7 straight road games. Utah has won 7 straight games against Wichita since the start of the 2021-2022 season.
Wichita goaltender Roman Basran saved 45 of 49 in his professional debut.
The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for a 3 game series against the Kansas City Mavericks on March 10-11 at 7:10 pm and March 12at 3:10 pm. The Stanley Cup will be at Maverik Center on Saturday night. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. James Shearer (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2, 4 shots.
2. Jordan Martel (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +1, 3 shots.
3. Trent Miner (Utah) - 35 of 37 saves.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 5, 2023
- Cossa Notches Fourth Shutout in 13th Consecutive Toledo Win - Toledo Walleye
- Grizz Win 5-2 to Complete 2 Game Weekend Sweep - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Comes Down to One Goal, as Toledo Wins 1-0 - Wheeling Nailers
- Early Hole Dooms Thunder in Loss to Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Heartlanders End Three-In-Three with 5-2 Loss - Iowa Heartlanders
- Rush Drop Wild One in Allen, 7-5 - Rapid City Rush
- Kalamazoo Wins Second-Straight Close Game over Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Stingrays Fall in Weekend Finale to Orlando - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Strong Finish Snatches Rubber Match from Oilers - Kalamazoo Wings
- Railers Blanked by Mariners 1-0 to Wrap up Three-In-Three - Worcester Railers HC
- Brassard Shuts out Railers, 1-0 - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - March 5 - ECHL
- Tyson Helgesen Returned from AHL Calgary - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Sunday Afternoon Battle in Wichita - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Solar Bears, March 5 at 3:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- KC Mavericks Look for the Series Win vs. First-Place Idaho this Afternoon - Kansas City Mavericks
- Lions Hope to Salvage Series - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Goaltender Jack LaFontaine Loaned to Solar Bears by Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Americans Host Rapid City at 2:05 PM on CW 33 - Allen Americans
- Royals Close Home Series Weekend with Lions in Afternoon Puck Drop - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.