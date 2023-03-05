ECHL Transactions - March 5

March 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 5, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Utah:

Brent Moran, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Iowa:

Add Bo Hanson, D returned from loan to Iowa (AHL)

Delete Michael Pastujov, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Keltie Jeri-Leon, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Austin Albrecht, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Jack LaFontaine, G assigned by Syracuse

Delete Brayden Guy, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Tyson Helgesen, D returned from loan to Calgary (AHL)

Reading:

Add Brett Boeing, F activated from reserve

Delete Adam Eby, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Chase Stewart, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Austin Martinsen, F activated from reserve

Delete Carter Allen, D placed on reserve

Delete Ian Mackey, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Anderson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/4)

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Dillon Hill, D activated from reserve

Delete Francis Thibeault, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Garrett Metcalf, G returned from loan to Calgary (AHL)

Delete Garrett Metcalf, G placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Dilan Peters, D activated from reserve

Delete Jack Van Boekel, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Zack Bross, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Conor Breen, D activated from reserve

Delete Jared Brandt, D placed on reserve

Delete Bobby Butler, F placed on reserve

Delete Quinn Ryan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/20)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.