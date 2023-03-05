ECHL Transactions - March 5
March 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 5, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Utah:
Brent Moran, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Iowa:
Add Bo Hanson, D returned from loan to Iowa (AHL)
Delete Michael Pastujov, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Keltie Jeri-Leon, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Austin Albrecht, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Jack LaFontaine, G assigned by Syracuse
Delete Brayden Guy, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Tyson Helgesen, D returned from loan to Calgary (AHL)
Reading:
Add Brett Boeing, F activated from reserve
Delete Adam Eby, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Chase Stewart, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Austin Martinsen, F activated from reserve
Delete Carter Allen, D placed on reserve
Delete Ian Mackey, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Anderson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/4)
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Dillon Hill, D activated from reserve
Delete Francis Thibeault, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Garrett Metcalf, G returned from loan to Calgary (AHL)
Delete Garrett Metcalf, G placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Dilan Peters, D activated from reserve
Delete Jack Van Boekel, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Zack Bross, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Conor Breen, D activated from reserve
Delete Jared Brandt, D placed on reserve
Delete Bobby Butler, F placed on reserve
Delete Quinn Ryan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/20)
