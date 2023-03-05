Lions Hope to Salvage Series

After suffering back-to-back defeats on Friday and Saturday to the Royals in Reading, the Lions will be hoping to salvage the series this afternoon. Puck drop for the final game of the three-game series is 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The Lions continue to be on the outside looking in for a spot in the playoffs. Recording only three wins in their last 10 games has done the team no favours, as the Worcester Railers hold a 17-point lead over Trois-Rivières for the fourth and final playoff position in the North Division. It's stating the obvious, but the Lions need to get a winning streak going, and get it going quickly. Hopefully that will be the case this afternoon.

Players to watch

Trois-Rivières' Ryan Francis leads the team with eight power play goals. He has 14-14-28 totals in 43 games this season.

The Royals' Evan Barrett was a scoring machine on Saturday, recording a hat trick along with one assist. He has 9-14-23 totals in 27 games this season.

