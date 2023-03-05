Goaltender Jack LaFontaine Loaned to Solar Bears by Syracuse Crunch
March 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. -The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that goaltender Jack LaFontaine has been loaned to the Hockey Club by the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL).
LaFontaine (lah-FONN-tane), 25, has appeared in 21 games this season for the Solar Bears, posting a 9-8-1-0 record with a 3.32 goals-against average (GAA) and a .903 save percentage (SV%). He appeared in four games with the Crunch this season posting a 1-2-0 record with a 2.43 goals-against average and .919 save percentage.
Prior to his pro career, LaFontaine played in 96 NCAA games for the University of Michigan from 2016 to 2018 and the University of Minnesota from 2018 to 2022. During the 2021-22 season, LaFontaine was named the Mike Richter Award winner as the NCAA's top goaltender and a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the Nation's top collegiate player.
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears host the Atlanta Gladiators for Teacher Appreciation Night at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, March 10. Puck drops at 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, March 12, is Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Frank Gay Services, when the Solar Bears face the Jacksonville Icemen. Puck drops at 3:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 5, 2023
- Goaltender Jack LaFontaine Loaned to Solar Bears by Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Americans Host Rapid City at 2:05 PM on CW 33 - Allen Americans
- Royals Close Home Series Weekend with Lions in Afternoon Puck Drop - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Goaltender Jack LaFontaine Loaned to Solar Bears by Syracuse Crunch
- Solar Bears Sign Forward Paul Boutoussov
- Lightning Reassign Dureau to Syracuse, Crunch Recall Feist from Solar Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Maxim Cajkovic from Solar Bears to Syracuse Crunch
- Solar Bears a Fun Part of Orlando's Entertainment Options