Tyson Etienne Signs Two-Way Contract with Brooklyn Nets

March 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







LONG ISLAND - Long Island Nets guard Tyson Etienne has signed a two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets. The call-up marks the 17th in Long Island history, the fifth for the team this season and the first for Etienne.

Etienne (6'2", 200) has played in and started 25 regular season games this season with Long Island and holds averages of 20.0 points on 50.6 percent shooting from the floor, 47.5 percent shooting from 3-point range (eighth in the league) and 79.0 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 3.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 35.5 minutes per contest. He currently leads the NBA G League in 3-pointers made (84) this season, while trying just the 16th-most 3-point attempts (177). The 25-year-old also saw action in 16 Tip-Off Tournament games this season with Long Island. Etienne spent the first two seasons (2022-24) of his professional career with the College Park Skyhawks, the Atlanta Hawks' NBA G League affiliate. In 77 career NBA G League appearances (38 starts) over three seasons (2022-25) with Long Island and College Park, Etienne has averaged 11.7 points on 45.9 percent shooting from the field, 41.0 percent shooting from distance and 79.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 2.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 24.4 minutes per game. The Englewood, N.J., native went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft after three seasons (2019-22) at Wichita State University, where he departed tied for third on the Shockers' all-time 3-pointers made leaderboard (200) and earned American Athletic Conference Co-Player of the Year accolades as a sophomore.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.