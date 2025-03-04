JD Davison Named Kia NBA G League Player of the Month

March 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

PORTLAND, ME - The NBA announced today that Maine Celtics Two-Way player JD Davison has been named Kia NBA G League Player of the Month for February.

Davison helped Maine to a league-best 7-1 record in the month, playing in six of the Celtics' eight games. He averaged 28.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and 1.8 steals per game in February. Davison shot 53.3% from the field and 34.6% from three-point range in the month.

Davison recorded a triple-double (28 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) in Maine's win over Delaware on Feb. 6, the third of his career. He twice surpassed 30 points in a game, including a 36-point performance in an overtime win at Windy City on Feb. 8. Davison followed that up with 32 points and 13 assists in Maine's win at Memphis on Feb. 10.

Also in February, Davison participated in Castrol NBA Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, helping Team G League advance to the finals with a one-point win over Team M.

Davison becomes the fifth player in franchise history to earn Player of the Month honors, joining Luka Samanic (2022-23), Chris Clemons (2021-22), Tremont Waters (2019-20), and Jordan Mickey (2015-16).

