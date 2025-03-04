Tyler Lashbrook Named NBA G League Coach of the Month

March 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

PORTLAND, ME - The NBA G League announced today that Maine Celtics Head Coach Tyler Lashbrook has been named NBA G League Coach of the Month for February.

"You don't win this award without winning games, and you don't win games without a commitment from everyone in the organization," said Lashbrook. "This award is for the players, the coaching staff and everyone in our support group. Their commitment to each other has been nothing short of amazing and I'm proud to share this award with all of them."

Lashbrook helped lead Maine to a league-best 7-1 record in the month. The Celtics won eight consecutive games from Jan. 29 - Feb. 20, tying a franchise record. In February, five of Maine's eight games were on the road, where the Celtics went 4-1.

Maine ranked third in rebounds in February, averaging 51.0 boards per game. The Celtics also held their opponent under 100 points three times. The month of winning catapulted Maine from near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings to third place.

This is the first time that a Maine head coach has won Coach of the Month honors. Lashbrook shares the spotlight with Two-Way Player JD Davison - the NBA G League today named Kia NBA G League Player of the Month for February.

