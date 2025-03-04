Charge Homestand Highlighted with Annual School Day Game on Wednesday

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge return to Public Hall for a homestand packed with promotions beginning with the team's annual School Day Game presented by ActNow Print & Promote against the Osceola Magic on Wednesday, March 5, at 11:00 a.m. The Maine Celtics visit Cleveland for Salute to Service Night presented by Ohio CAT on Friday, March 7, and the Women's History Celebration on Saturday, March 8, with both tip offs set for 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 5th at 11:00 a.m. - School Day Game presented by ActNow Print & Promote

The Charge will pack Public Hall for the team's fourth annual School Day Game when students from over 40 schools will attend the midday, midweek game.

In addition to enjoying the game, each student will receive Charge drawstring bags packed with a School Day Workbook to be used throughout the game. The kids will be guided through basketball themed science and math problems combining a fun day out with a learning experience.

Friday, March 7th at 7:00 p.m. - Salute to Service Night presented by Ohio CAT & Emoni Bates Bobblehead Giveaway (first 1,500 fans)

On Friday night, the Charge will honor servicemembers on Salute to Service Night presented by Ohio CAT. Fans will be able to support the night through a letter writing station on the concourse where they can put together cards that will be sent out to active duty military personnel. Friday's Color Guard will be presented by the Kent State University Silver Eagles Drill Team and members who served will be recognized both on the video board and during special in-game moments.

A pregame reception will be held for members of Rock Entertainment Group's Team Member Resource Group (TMRG) SALUTE. TMRGs are team member-led groups that provide support, mentoring, networking and a platform for voicing the ideas and opinions of team members representing specific dimensions of diversity. SALUTE strives to create a culture of comradery, trust, service, selflessness and leadership found in the military for all Team Members and the greater community.

Saturday, March 8th at 7:00 p.m. - Women's History Celebration/Youth Hoops Night & Charge Trading Cards Giveaway presented by Bomber Breaks (first,1,500 fans)

In conjunction with International Women's Day, the Charge will host their Women's History Celebration on Saturday night. The night will begin when the ownership team behind The W Sports Bar will deliver the game ball. The W Sports Bar is set to open in Spring 2025 and will be Cleveland's first ever women's sports bar.

Saturday night will also showcase Rock Entertainment Group's TMRG empowHER through videos and in-game moments. The group empowHER aims to empower the women of the Cavaliers, Monsters, Charge, Legion and Rocket Arena through mentoring, professional and personal development, and women's health programming.

In addition to the Women's History Celebration, the team will also spotlight Youth Hoops on Saturday night. Participants of Cavs Academy Clinics are invited to enjoy the game while the Mentor Youth Basketball group will help form a High Five Tunnel during the night.

Tickets for this homestand can be found HERE starting at only $9.

