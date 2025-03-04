Milwaukee Bucks Sign Jamaree Bouyea to Two-Way Contract
March 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
AUSTIN - The Milwaukee Bucks announced today that they have signed Austin Spurs guard Jamaree Bouyea to a Two-Way contract.
Bouyea, 6-2/175, appeared in 28 games this season with Austin including Tip-Off Tournament and regular season contests, averaging 18.9 points, 4.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.86 steals in 34.1 minutes. Bouyea recorded a season-high 31 points against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Jan. 20.
Since joining the Spurs in 2024, the Seaside, California, native averaged 17.8 points, 4.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.02 steals in 40 total games.
This marks the second NBA call-up of the season for the Spurs and 53rd in franchise history.
