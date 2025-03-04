Game Preview: at Rio Grande Valley Vipers

March 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Last Meeting: L, 114-96 on 1/31/25 in Edinburg, TX

Live Stream: ESPN+

All-Time Record: 12-27

Streak: L1

The Sioux Falls Skyforce looks to bounce back tonight against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the season finale between the two teams.

The Skyforce snapped a three-game winning streak on Saturday against Stockton in a 117-98 defeat to the Kings. Malik Williams led the way for Sioux Falls with 18 points on 7-13 FGA and nine rebounds, while Alondes Williams added 17 points, four rebounds and five assists.

The matchup between the Force and Vipers features the top two teams currently out of the top-six in the Western Conference playoffs race. Sioux Falls sits in eighth place, a game out of sixth place, and Rio Grande Valley is in seventh, a half-game out of sixth.

RGV got off to a 3-6 start to the regular season, but has won nine of 13 games. After dropping back-to-back games on a six-game road trip, they swept the College Park Skyhawks over the weekend.

Markquis Nowell leads the Vipers, with 18.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 8.0 assists per 32.2 minutes a game. RGV is 2-5 in games he has over 18+ FGA.

Sioux Falls travels to face Austin on Friday to wrap up their week-long road trip. Rio Grande Valley hosts the Texas Legends over the weekend, as well, in a two-game series. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 PM CST on Friday in Cedar Park, TX.

When the Skyforce returns home, six of their final eight games will be at the Sanford Pentagon. Seven-of-eight games remaining will be against teams outside of the Western Conference playoff scenario.

1K CLUB CONTINUED...

- Skyforce center Malik Williams is 18 points away from 1,000 in his career with Sioux Falls.

- Caleb Daniels netted 1,000 career NBA G League points last Tuesday night. He joined Alondes Williams as the only active players to score 1,000 points with Sioux Falls on the roster.

- Miami HEAT two-way Josh Christopher sits at 898 points in a Skyforce jersey, as well.

