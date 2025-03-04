Armando Bacot Named NBA G League Player of the Week

March 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis, Tenn. - The NBA G League today announced that Memphis Hustle forward/center Armando Bacot was named the NBA G League Player of the Week for games played Monday, February 24, through Sunday, March 2.

This marks the first career Player of the Week award for Bacot, who guided the Hustle to a 2-1 record and averaged 25.7 points, 17.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 32.3 minutes while shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Bacot registered 34 points and a single-game franchise-record 25 rebounds on February 28 against the Santa Cruz Warriors. The performance marked the first 30-point, 20-rebound game in franchise history. The 24-year-old scored at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in all three games, recording three consecutive double-doubles.

Bacot, who earlier this year won the NBA G League Up Next Game as part of Team Braxton, is averaging 17.4 points and 10.0 rebounds in 22 regular season games in his rookie season for the Hustle, the NBA G League's highest scoring offense (120.6) in the regular season. Memphis, currently fifth in the Western Conference, ranks second in assists per game, fifth in steals per game and eighth in rebounds per game in the regular season.

