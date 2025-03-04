Austin Falls Short to Westchester, 111-103

March 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







SAN ANTONIO, TX - The Austin Spurs (16-7) fell short to the Westchester Knicks (11-13), 111-103, on Tuesday morning in their annual game at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Two-Way guard David Duke Jr. led the Spurs with 32 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists. Jameer Nelson Jr. followed with 17 points and 4 assists, while Harrison Ingram added 14 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds.

The Knicks took a six-point lead in the first quarter, 26-22. The Spurs responded in the second frame, outscoring the Knicks 29-22 to cut the decision to one at halftime, 50-49. Moses Brown led Westchester with 16 first-half points, while Duke Jr. paced Austin with 14. Both teams traded buckets in the third period, but Tray Jackson's and-1 layup gave the Silver and Black a three-point lead heading into the fourth, 72-69. The final frame saw five lead changes and four ties, with the last tie coming on a Chuma Okeke three-pointer that evened the score at 100-100 with 2:52 remaining. Duke Jr. knocked down a three with 40.3 seconds remaining, but free throws from Okeke and Kevin McCullar Jr. secured win for Westchester.

Brown led the Knicks with a double-double of 26 points and 20 rebounds. Kevin McCullar Jr. tallied 23 points and 7 rebounds, while Jordan Tucker finished with 13 for Westchester.

NEXT UP

The Spurs will host the Westchester Knicks at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Thursday, March 6 at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be available to watch on ESPN+.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.