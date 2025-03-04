Austin Falls Short to Westchester, 111-103
March 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
SAN ANTONIO, TX - The Austin Spurs (16-7) fell short to the Westchester Knicks (11-13), 111-103, on Tuesday morning in their annual game at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.
Two-Way guard David Duke Jr. led the Spurs with 32 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists. Jameer Nelson Jr. followed with 17 points and 4 assists, while Harrison Ingram added 14 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds.
The Knicks took a six-point lead in the first quarter, 26-22. The Spurs responded in the second frame, outscoring the Knicks 29-22 to cut the decision to one at halftime, 50-49. Moses Brown led Westchester with 16 first-half points, while Duke Jr. paced Austin with 14. Both teams traded buckets in the third period, but Tray Jackson's and-1 layup gave the Silver and Black a three-point lead heading into the fourth, 72-69. The final frame saw five lead changes and four ties, with the last tie coming on a Chuma Okeke three-pointer that evened the score at 100-100 with 2:52 remaining. Duke Jr. knocked down a three with 40.3 seconds remaining, but free throws from Okeke and Kevin McCullar Jr. secured win for Westchester.
Brown led the Knicks with a double-double of 26 points and 20 rebounds. Kevin McCullar Jr. tallied 23 points and 7 rebounds, while Jordan Tucker finished with 13 for Westchester.
NEXT UP
The Spurs will host the Westchester Knicks at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Thursday, March 6 at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be available to watch on ESPN+.
