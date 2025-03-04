Celtics Sign Norris to Two-Way Contract

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Celtics announced today that they have signed forward Miles Norris to a two-way contract.

Norris, a 6'7" forward, was signed from the Memphis Hustle of the NBA G League, where he has appeared in 36 games between the regular season and the Tip-Off Tournament averaging 17.1 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 38.6 percent from beyond the arc (119-for-308). A former teammate of current Celtic Payton Pritchard at the University of Oregon, Norris finished his collegiate career at UC-Santa Barbara where he was named to the All-Big West Second Team as a senior following the 2022-23 season when he averaged 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals and shot 39.1 percent from three.

Norris will wear #44 for the Celtics.

