Milwaukee Bucks Convert Ryan Rollins to Standard NBA Contract

March 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Milwaukee Bucks, NBA affiliate of the Wisconsin Herd, have converted guard Ryan Rollins to a standard NBA contract.

Rollins has played in a career-high 39 games (8 starts) this season while on a Two-Way contract with the Bucks, averaging a career-best 4.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in a career-high 12.5 minutes per game. In his second season with the Bucks, the Toledo product has set single-game career-highs in nearly every category this season, including his career-best 16 points on Feb. 3 at Oklahoma City. After tallying his first career game with 10+ points on Nov. 12 vs. Toronto, Rollins has totaled six 10-point games this season and helped the Bucks to a 5-1 record in those games.

Originally selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the 44th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Rollins has seen action in 64 career games with Milwaukee, Golden State and Washington and holds career averages of 4.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 9.8 minutes per game. In the NBA G League, Rollins has appeared in 39 career games (25 starts) over two seasons with the Wisconsin Herd, Capital City Go-Go and Santa Cruz Warriors, averaging 17.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.3 minutes per game.

