Late Crutcher Triple Gives Birmingham Literacy Day Win over Delaware

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - A three-pointer by guard Jalen Crutcher with 4.3 seconds left gave the Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, a 112-111 victory over the visiting Delaware Blue Coats on Tuesday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.

Center Mo Bamba's 26 points paced the Squadron (9-15), who have now won 4 of their last five games. Bamba recorded his second double-double in as many games, hauling in 15 rebounds as well.

Josh Oduro was three assists shy of a triple-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists on the day. Crutcher scored 25 points, while two-way players Lester Quinones and Keion Brooks Jr. added in 16 and 12, respectively.

Birmingham trailed 98-79 after three quarters of play, but Delaware (9-17) did not score for the first 7:15 of the fourth quarter and a Crutcher three-pointer with 5:00 to go gave the Squadron its first lead since the 7:51 mark in the first quarter.

The Squadron outscored the Blue Coats 33-13 in the fourth quarter and the team is now 10-6 on the season when outscoring its opponent in the final period.

With the win, Birmingham takes the season series with Delaware 2-1.

The Squadron return to the court at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Thursday night for a 7 p.m. tip-off against the Grand Rapids Gold, NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets. The team will celebrate Hawaiian Night with a tiki bar and the first 1,000 fans receive a Squadron-branded Hawaiian shirt at the gate. Thursday's game can be seen locally on My68 and nationally on ESPN+.

