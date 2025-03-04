Gold Fall Short to Maine Celtics 111-122

March 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Despite strong performances from two-way players PJ Hall and Trey Alexander, the Grand Rapids Gold (11-14) fell to the Maine Celtics (16-10) 122-111.

The game started as a tight battle, with both teams locked at 33 after the first quarter. However, Maine gained control in the second, building a lead that stretched to 20 points at its peak. The Celtics outshot the Gold across the board, finishing the day at 52.2% from the field and 31.4% from three, while the Gold struggled at 35.8% and 25.0%.

Trey Alexander led the Gold with 21 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals, while PJ Hall delivered a double-double with 26 points and 14 rebounds. Charles Bediako also posted a double-double (13 points, 11 rebounds), while Tevian Jones (14 points) and Andrew Funk (12 points) contributed in double figures.

Maine was powered by a standout performance from JD Davison, who tallied 34 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and two steals. Jay Scrubb added 22 points and eight rebounds, while Drew Peterson came close to a triple-double with 18 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. Two-way forward Tristan Enaruna chipped in with 12 points and six rebounds.

The Gold will look to bounce back on Thursday, March 6, when they take on the Birmingham Squadron at Legacy Arena. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET, with live coverage on ESPN+.

