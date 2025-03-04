Milwaukee Bucks Sign Jamaree Bouyea to a Two-Way Contract

March 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Milwaukee Bucks, NBA affiliate of the Wisconsin Herd, have signed guard Jamaree Bouyea to a Two-Way contract.

Bouyea (boo-YAY) joins the Bucks after starting the season with the NBA G League's Austin Spurs, where he played in 28 games (27 starts) and averaged 18.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.9 steals in 34.1 minutes per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. He scored 10+ points 27 times and 20+ points 13 times this season. Bouyea has appeared in 107 career G League games (104 starts) in three seasons with the Spurs, Sioux Falls Skyforce and Rip City Remix, averaging 17.3 points, 5.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 49.2% from the field.

In five collegiate seasons at San Francisco, Bouyea played in a conference-record 160 games (105 starts) and averaged 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 27.5 minutes per game. He earned First Team All-West Coast Conference honors in consecutive seasons from 2020-22 and ranked among the WCC's top 20 scorers per game in three straight seasons from 2019-22.

A native of Seaside, California, Bouyea has appeared in 14 career NBA games with Miami, Washington, Portland and San Antonio and he holds career averages of 2.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 11.9 minutes per game.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.