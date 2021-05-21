Ty Lewis Has 3 Points in Utah's 4-1 Win

West Valley City, Utah - Ty Lewis had 2 goals and 1 assist and AJ White had 1 goal and 1 assist to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 4-1 victory over the Allen Americans on Friday night at Maverik Center.

Lewis gave Utah a lead 3:29 in. White and Trey Bradley got the assists. Bradley had 3 assists on the night, giving him a team leading 31 assists. Utah has now scored first in 6 straight games vs Allen. Allen tied the game as Spencer Asuchak got his 21st of the year. The game was tied 1-1 after 1 period.

The only goal in the 2nd period was AJ White's 14th of the year. Both teams had 11 shots in the 2nd period. Allen outshot Utah 34 to 28 in the 2nd game of the 4 game set.

Ryan Lowney added some insurance with his 11th of the year 4:07 into the 3rd period. Lowney now has 6 power play goals on the year. Utah went 1 for 5 on the power play, while Allen went 0 for 3. Lewis added an empty net goal as he scored 3 points for the Grizzlies, who have won 8 of their last 9 games. Utah is now 19-4-1-1 when leading after 2 periods.

Parker Gahagen saved 33 of 34 to earn his 7th win of the season, which ties him for the team lead.

It was the first game of Heroes Weekend at Maverik Center as the Grizzlies were wearing Aquaman themed specialty jerseys. On Saturday night the Grizz will wear Thor themed jerseys. Face-off is at 7:10 pm for the 3rd game of the series. Utah is 12-2-0-1 in the 3rd game of a series.

3 stars

1. Ty Lewis (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist.

2. AJ White (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Parker Gahagen (Utah) - 33 of 34 saves.

