Ty Lewis Has 3 Points in Utah's 4-1 Win
May 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Ty Lewis had 2 goals and 1 assist and AJ White had 1 goal and 1 assist to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 4-1 victory over the Allen Americans on Friday night at Maverik Center.
Lewis gave Utah a lead 3:29 in. White and Trey Bradley got the assists. Bradley had 3 assists on the night, giving him a team leading 31 assists. Utah has now scored first in 6 straight games vs Allen. Allen tied the game as Spencer Asuchak got his 21st of the year. The game was tied 1-1 after 1 period.
The only goal in the 2nd period was AJ White's 14th of the year. Both teams had 11 shots in the 2nd period. Allen outshot Utah 34 to 28 in the 2nd game of the 4 game set.
Ryan Lowney added some insurance with his 11th of the year 4:07 into the 3rd period. Lowney now has 6 power play goals on the year. Utah went 1 for 5 on the power play, while Allen went 0 for 3. Lewis added an empty net goal as he scored 3 points for the Grizzlies, who have won 8 of their last 9 games. Utah is now 19-4-1-1 when leading after 2 periods.
Parker Gahagen saved 33 of 34 to earn his 7th win of the season, which ties him for the team lead.
It was the first game of Heroes Weekend at Maverik Center as the Grizzlies were wearing Aquaman themed specialty jerseys. On Saturday night the Grizz will wear Thor themed jerseys. Face-off is at 7:10 pm for the 3rd game of the series. Utah is 12-2-0-1 in the 3rd game of a series.
3 stars
1. Ty Lewis (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist.
2. AJ White (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.
3. Parker Gahagen (Utah) - 33 of 34 saves.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 21, 2021
- Ty Lewis Has 3 Points in Utah's 4-1 Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Empey's Late Winner Gives Rush Third Straight Win - Rapid City Rush
- Rapid City Edges Fuel in Final Minutes - Indy Fuel
- Mavericks Defeated by Tulsa Friday Night - Kansas City Mavericks
- Thunder Falls in Fort Wayne, 2-1 - Wichita Thunder
- Pleskach Hat Trick Powers Oilers Past Mavericks - Tulsa Oilers
- LeBlanc, Windsor lift Solar Bears past Stingrays in 3-2 win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Win Streak Extends to Five in 5-2 Victory over Wheeling - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Blades Rally Back Late to Defeat Icemen - Florida Everblades
- Orlando Keeps Rays at Bay in Series Opener - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rabbits Return Home and Keep Rolling - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Transactions - May 21 - ECHL
- SPHL Champion, Rookie of the Year Jake Wahlin Re-Joins the Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Doyle Somerby Returns to SC - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gameday Preview: Americans at Utah - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Nailers, 7:05 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grizzlies Preview: Heroes Weekend at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Military Weekend Starts vs Icemen - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Solar Bears, May 21 at 7 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.