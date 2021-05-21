LeBlanc, Windsor lift Solar Bears past Stingrays in 3-2 win

May 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Chris LeBlanc's third period power-play goal stood up as the eventual game-winner and Clint Windsor made 33 saves to secure his 20th victory of the season as the Orlando Solar Bears (32-24-5-1) held off the South Carolina Stingrays (27-22-10-3) for a 3-2 win on Friday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

The Solar Bears faced a furious rally as the Stingrays scored twice in the third period, but Orlando's defense came up with several momentum-swinging stops that included surviving a 5-on-3 penalty kill midway through the frame.

Michael Joly collected two assists and Nikita Pavlychev assisted on Jerry D'Amgio's opening goal in his return from the American Hockey League.

First Period

Orlando goal: Jerry D'Amigo (10) at 8:32. Assisted by Nikita Pavlychev.

Shots: ORL 13, SC 12

Second Period

Orlando goal: Joe Garreffa (11) at 12:11. Assisted by Michael Joly.

Shots: ORL 14, SC 8

Third Period

South Carolina goal: Brett Supinski (12) at 0:46. Assisted by Dan DeSalvo.

Orlando goal: Chris LeBlanc (12) [PP] at 3:55. Assisted by Aaron Luchuk and Michael Joly.

South Carolina goal: Cole Ully (21) at 14:01. Assisted by Matthew Weis and Blake Hillman.

Shots: ORL 14, SC 15

Goaltending:

ORL: Clint Windsor, 33-for-35

SC: Hunter Shepard, 38-for-41

THREE STARS:

1) Chris LeBlanc - ORL

2) Joe Garreffa - ORL

3) Clint Windsor - ORL

NOTABLES:

The Solar Bears improved to 7-4-0-0 against the Stingrays this season

LeBlanc's goal was his sixth game-winning goal this season, matching the franchise single-season mark shared by T.J. Foster (2015-16) and Jacob Cepis (2014-15; 2013-14); the goal was also LeBlanc's ninth career game-winner for the Solar Bears, giving him sole possession of second place on the franchise list, pushing him past Scott Tanski and Patrick Watling

The victory for Windsor makes him just the third Solar Bears goaltender to record at least 20 wins in a single season, joining Ryan Massa (22, 2016-17) and Garret Sparks (21, 2014-15)

Kevin Lohan appeared in his 135th career game with Orlando, moving him past Brady Vail for fifth on the team's games played list

LeBlanc's goal broke a seven-game drought on the power play for Orlando

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back in action against the South Carolina Stingrays at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Saturday, May 22 at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.