Pleskach Hat Trick Powers Oilers Past Mavericks

May 21, 2021







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Oilers topped Kansas City 6-2 on Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Michael McNicholas opened the scoring with his second goal in as many games, sniping Andrew Shortridge just 1:49 into the action. Vincent Marleau followed up with a goal 2:07 later, capitalizing on a Maverick turnover with a wraparound tuck. Adam Pleskach popped a power-play goal past Shortridge at the 11:29 mark, finishing off a seam pass on the back door. Pleskach netted his second power-play goal of the period with 2:09 left in the frame, shoveling his own rebound into the back of net and setting the score 4-0 heading into the first intermission.

Marcus Crawford answered on the power play with a slap shot from the left circle, bringing the game 4-1 in Tulsa's favor 2:57 into the middle frame. Matt Lane set the score 5-1 13:32 into the second, finishing his chance from the low slot.

Pleskach capped off the hat trick with his third power-play goal of the game, finishing from below the left circle, giving Tulsa a five-goal lead. Greg Moro scored a short-side chance past Roman Durny with less than a minute remaining, closing the score 6-2.

Tulsa returns to the BOK Center May 22 for Alzheimer's Awareness Night, starting at 7:05 p.m.

