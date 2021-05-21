Blades Rally Back Late to Defeat Icemen

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (38-18-3-2) rallied to beat the Jacksonville Icemen (31-26-3-3) in 4-2 fashion after scoring three unanswered goals in the third. Myles Powell, Logan Roe, and Michael Huntebrinker all posted a goal and an assist to lead the Everblades.

FIRST STAR: Myles Powell (FLA) - one goal, one assist, +2, four shots

SECOND STAR: Michael Huntebrinker (FLA) - one goal, one assist, +2, two shots

THIRD STAR: Logan Roe (FLA) - one goal, one assist, +1, three shots

After a scoreless first period, Florida got right to work at the start of the second. Not even a minute into the middle frame, Blades defenseman Logan Roe slotted the puck with help from Ben Masella and newly added forward Zach Solow (0:58). Solow's assist marked the Naples, Florida native's first point as an Everblade. Masella's helper came in his first game back since a lower body surgery and missing the last 39 games on injured reserve.

The lead didn't last long as Jacksonville's Ara Nazarian fed the puck to forward Mike Szmatula who found the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1 (10:18). Later in the second frame, Icemen forward Brandon Gignac snuck the puck past Blades goaltender Jake Hildebrand to put Jacksonville up 2-1 (16:05).

The Blades fought back when Michael Huntebrinker sped from the neutral zone and dangled around the Jacksonville goaltender Charles Williams to score his career-high 24th goal of the season and tie the game at 2-2 (13:25).

Just under two minutes later, Florida reclaimed the lead when Myles Powell cleaned up a rebound following a scramble in front of the Jacksonville net (15:52).

John McCarron sealed the victory for the Blades with an empty-netter at the end of regulation (19:55). Hildebrand earned his 22nd win of the year with 24 saves on 26 shots.

