Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Nailers, 7:05 PM

May 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Tonight, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits begin a three-game home series against the Wheeling Nailers. The Rabbits are slated to play Wheeling four times in the regular season's final nine games.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (32-17-11-3) vs. Wheeling Nailers (19-33-5-1)

May 21, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #64 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Casey Terreri (14)

Linesmen: Tarrington Wyonzek (88), Shane Gustafson (87)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust and Matt Caldwell on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits concluded a season-long, seven-game road trip on Wednesday night at Jacksonville. Trailing 2-0 early in the second period, the Rabbits scored four times unanswered to later claim a 4-2 comeback victory. John Lethemon stopped 21 shots to earn his club's fourth consecutive victory. Greenville finished the road trip 6-1-0-0 and improved to a season-best 15 games over .500. Wheeling last took the ice on Sunday, May 16 and dropped a 6-3 decision against the Swamp Rabbits. Patrick Watling, Tim Doherty and Joshua Winquist all scored for the Nailers.

THREE MORE FOR G:

Garrett Thompson has recorded three-point performances in back-to-back games. On Sunday, May 16 at Wheeling, Thompson earned an ECHL career-high, three assist performance and first three-point night of the season. Last Wednesday, Thompson posted thee points (one goal, two assists) to lead Greenville's comeback effort against Jacksonville. The Traverse City, Michigan native scored early in the second period to cut his team's deficit to 2-1 before adding two helpers in the third. An alternate captain, Thompson enters tonight with 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) in 53 games.

FINK IN THE CLUTCH:

Rookie defenseman Ben Finkelstein scored his third game-winning goal of the season last Wednesday in Jacksonville. Tied at 2-2 in the final period, Finkelstein followed his own rebound and hit pay-dirt at the 7:58 mark. With his goal, Finkelstein extended his current point streak to eight consecutive games (five goals, five assists). The South Burlington, Vermont native has averaged a point per game (nine goals, 18 assists) in 27 appearances with Greenville. Finkelstein returned to Greenville's lineup on April 30 against Jacksonville after missing 29 games due to injury.

ECHL EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS:

Florida (37-18-3-2) (.658)

GREENVILLE (32-17-11-3) (.619)

Indy Fuel (31-21-7-0) (.585)

Orlando Solar Bears (31-24-5-1) (.557)

________________________________________

South Carolina Stingrays (27-21-10-3) (.549)

Jacksonville Icemen (31-25-3-3) (.548)

Wheeling Nailers (19-33-5-1) (.379)

