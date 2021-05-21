Mavericks Defeated by Tulsa Friday Night

May 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Independence, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Tulsa Oilers 6-2 Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Marcus Crawford and Greg Moro netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers at BOK Center.

First Period

Tulsa goal: Michael McNicholas (9) at 1:49. Assisted by Alex Kromm and Matt Lane.

Tulsa goal: Vincent Marleau (7) at 3:56. Assisted by Robby Jackson and Ian McNulty.

Tulsa goal: Adam Pleskach (22) at 11:29. Assisted by Garrett Cecere and Garret Cockerill.

Tulsa goal: Adam Pleskach (23) at 17:51. Assisted by Robby Jackson and Matt Lane.

Shots: KC 14, TUL 17

Second Period

Kansas City goal: Marcus Crawford (8) at 2:57. Assisted by Darik Angeli and Willie Corrin.

Tulsa goal: Matt Lane (18) at 13:32. Assisted by Adam Pleskach and Justin Hamonic.

Shots: KC 8, TUL 8

Third Period

Tulsa goal: Adam Pleskach (24) at 2:06. Assisted by Garret Cockerill and Robby Jackson.

Kansas City goal: Greg Moro (2) at 19:02. Assisted by Rob Bordson and Darik Angeli.

Shots: KC 5, TUL 9

Notes and Streaks

Willie Corrin, Darik Angeli, and Marcus Crawford have points in consecutive games.

Giorgio Estephan registered a multi-point game on two assists.

The Mavericks went one-for-five on the power play and four-for-seven on the penalty kill.

Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app powered by Ravenii in the App Store or Google Play.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.