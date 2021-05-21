Win Streak Extends to Five in 5-2 Victory over Wheeling

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits scored four unanswered goals to top the Wheeling Nailers by a 5-2 margin on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Matt Bradley tallied twice to earn first star honors, and Greenville's power play put forth a perfect 2-for-2 performance.

Midway through the first period, Bradley opened the scoring to put Greenville in front. On the man-advantage, Patrick Bajkov fed Bradley at the left circle for a howitzer past Nailers goaltender Tommy Nappier. Brady Tomlak countered for the Nailers at 13:31 to even the score prior to first intermission. Shots after 20 minutes were 11-7 Rabbits.

Next period, Jesse Lees put the Nailers ahead with his 11th goal of the 2020-21 campaign. On a delayed penalty, Lees snapped a shot from the right circle at 1:19 past Greenville netminder John Lethemon. The Swamp Rabbits responded with four unanswered goals to eventually open a 5-2 cushion.

Back on the power play for a second time, Ben Finkelstein registered on a center-point shot at 10:12 to knot the score at 2-2. Finkelstein's goal extended his current point streak to nine consecutive games. Late in the middle stanza, Bradley scored the eventual game-winner on a breakaway try. After a steal at the Greenville blueline, Frank Hora sprung Bradley streaking behind the defense on a breakaway. Bradley's team-best 17th goal of the season handed the Rabbits a 3-2 lead after 40 minutes.

The Swamp Rabbits scored two goals separated by only 25 seconds in the final period to finalize the scoring line. First, Max Zimmer buried a perfect pass from Hora while going towards the low-slot at 7:32. Seconds later, Gordi Myer struck pay-dirt after waiting out Nappier from the doorstep.

Final shots on goal totaled 26-24 Swamp Rabbits. Greenville finished the night 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

