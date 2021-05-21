SPHL Champion, Rookie of the Year Jake Wahlin Re-Joins the Rush

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that rookie forward Jake Wahlin has re-joined the team from the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers.

Wahlin originally started the season with the Rush and played two games, notching his first professional point, an assist on Jack Suter's first professional goal, on December 12th against Utah. After his release from the Rush, he went to the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers and averaged a point-per-game in "The Sunshine State" with 19 goals, 18 assists, and 37 points in 37 games. He maintained that average in the postseason, adding another goal and three assists in four playoff games to help the Ice Flyers earn their fourth SPHL Presidents Cup Championship. Additionally, for his stellar campaign with Pensacola, Wahlin earned SPHL Rookie of the Year Honors, and was named to the 2021 All-SPHL First Team.

A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, Wahlin completed a four-year career at St. Cloud State University last season. With the Huskies, he earned 16 goals, 24 assists, and 40 points in 127 career contests. In the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Wahlin helped the Huskies to back-to-back NCHC Regular Season Conference Championships, in addition to helping the team qualify for the NCAA Hockey Tournament in both of those seasons. Prior to college, Wahlin played four seasons in the USHL with the Des Moines Buccaneers and Tri-City Storm, earning 91 points in 127 games. In 2016, he helped the Storm capture a Clark Cup Championship. Additionally, he represented Team USA in U-19 competition, and won a World Junior-A Challenge Bronze Medal in 2016.

The Rush continue their seven-game homestand and four game in five day series against the Indy Fuel. Puck drop for tonight, May 21st, and Saturday, May 22nd is slated for 7:05 p.m. MDT, while Sunday's finale is slated for 4:05 p.m. MDT on May 23rd at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena.

The Rush will honor all of the men and women who have served and continue to serve this country on "Military Appreciation Weekend", which is presented in partnership with South Dakota Army National Guard and Ebelution Heating & Cooling. "Military Appreciation Weekend" will take place on May 21st and 22nd against the Indy Fuel. The Rush will wear specialty jerseys, also sponsored by Ebelution Heating & Cooling, that will be auctioned following the Saturday game. Active duty military and veterans can buy tickets for both games for $15 each at the Rush office.

