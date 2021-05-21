Game Preview: Stingrays at Solar Bears, May 21 at 7 PM

SC Stingrays at Orlando Solar Bears

Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Amway Center at 7 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Mixlr

About Tonight's Game: The final two weeks of the 2020-21 regular season will be a sprint to the finish for the South Carolina Stingrays, who begin a 3-game set in Orlando against the Solar Bears Friday night. The Rays have nine games remaining on their schedule and sit just behind Orlando in the standings, who is occupying fourth place and the final spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Orlando's points percentage is .557, while SC is just behind at .549. Orlando is coming off a series split with the Florida Everblades last weekend and a 2-1 loss to Jacksonville this past Tuesday, while the Stingrays earned a two-game sweep of the Indy Fuel last week before splitting a pair of matchups in Jacksonville. Friday's matchup will be the 11th meeting between the two teams this season. So far Orlando has won six of those contests, while SC has claimed four. The Rays' offense has come alive recently, averaging just under four goals per game in their last 11 outings to bring their season rate to 3.03 goals per game which is tied with Orlando for fifth in the ECHL. The Solar Bears have been one of the best teams on the penalty kill all season long, currently ranking third in the league after discarding 85.5% of their opponents' man-advantages.

Scouting the Solar Bears: South Carolina has an all-time regular season record of 54-25-5-5 vs. the Solar Bears, with the two teams facing each other 89 times over the last eight campaigns. Last season, SC secured wins in nine of 12 meetings with a 9-2-1 record. In 11 contests during 2018-19, the Stingrays had the edge with a record of 6-5. The clubs met in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs in back-to-back seasons during 2018 and 2019, with Orlando advancing in both years.

Upcoming Home Games

Wednesday, May 26 vs. Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, May 28 vs. Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 29 vs. Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1 vs. Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 vs. Jacksonville, 6:05 p.m.

